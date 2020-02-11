Coronavirus: fear, fear for passengers on quarantined cruise ships

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases aboard a quarantine cruise ship docked in Japan has almost doubled to more than 136 in the past 48 hours, including at least 23 Americans.

From vacation trip to total nightmare. Some passengers aboard the Diamond Princess, which is docked in Yokohama, are trying to stay healthy.

Including newlyweds Gaetano and Milnea.

“We are not sick and want to leave it that way,” said Gaetano Cerullo.

But other passengers are.

Rebecca Frasure from Oregon is a passenger on this quarantined cruise ship with a confirmed case of coronavirus. For some, it can be serious and deadly. But so far, Rebecca’s treatment in an isolated hospital room on land has gone well.

“It doesn’t even feel like a cold, to be honest, I wouldn’t have known there was something wrong with me if they hadn’t tested me,” said Frasure.

Her husband had to stay behind on the ship, so far he has been tested negatively.

He is on board the ship on the sixth day of a quarantine of at least 14 days.

Julie Choy from San Francisco is locked in her cabin, she and her relatives are fine, and she shows no symptoms of the virus.

However, there is no contact with the crew.

“They provide us with food, breakfast, lunch and dinner, otherwise I don’t see anyone,” said Choy.

During a video chat, Julie showed us her small 10 by 16 foot cabin without a window.

“It has a bathroom, chair, desk,” added Choy.

Many passengers are now concerned about the ventilation system and fear that the virus may spread through the vents, although there is no evidence.

The official quarantine period ends on February 19, which does not mean that passengers are allowed to leave.

