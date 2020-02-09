Coronavirus drives irrational purchases in Hong Kong: NPR

In Hong Kong, authorities have introduced mandatory 14-day quarantine for all people from China, including those who have no symptoms.







According to official figures, the number of infections has now risen to over 37,000, with more than 800 people killed. In Hong Kong, officials have set up a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country from the mainland. So far, the outbreak in Hong Kong has been kept relatively under control. But as NPR’s Rebecca Hersher reports, the constant warnings have embarrassed a lot of people.

UNKNOWN PERSON 1: Please step back from the train doors.

REBECCA HERSHER, BYLINE: Hong Kong’s subway system is modern, fast and flawless. But nowadays there are constant announcements about hand washing that remind us that the stations on the Chinese border are closed.

UNKNOWN PERSON # 1: Your attention, please. After the government’s measures for virus outbreak …

HERSHER: There are workers who disinfect escalator handrails, hand disinfection stations, saran wraps over the elevator buttons. On Sunday, people who wanted to use the panic stood next to subway turnstiles and sold cheap, overpriced face masks from shopping bags.

UNKNOWN PERSON 2: One for 20.

UNKNOWN PERSON 3: Ten pieces 150.

HERSHER: The SARS epidemic hit the city hard in 2003. Groceries and other goods are still coming to Hong Kong, but some people here have already bought the essentials – or what they think are the most essential. In some supermarkets, the household goods departments – toilet paper, Kleenex, paper towels – are gone. The same applies to bleach – but also to toilet cleaners and other non-obvious things.

UNKNOWN PERSON 4: gloves.

HERSHER: Yeah, they’re almost out of kitchen gloves.

HERSHER: Ayumi Ai went to the supermarket on Sunday. She is originally from Japan and is not too nervous. She wasn’t here during SARS, but she says that people feel different.

AYUMI AI: The people who have been through SARS are very, very careful.

HERSHER: She’s with Devin Nelson. He is American and a little more open.

DEVIN NELSON: Oh, people are panicking.

HERSHER: Nelson and I say they wear the masks out of courtesy rather than to protect themselves. The masks are not a particularly effective way to prevent infection with the virus. Washing your hands is more important. But if you don’t wear a mask in public, it makes many people nervous.

AI: If you get into a taxi without a mask, you get some, how do you look …

NELSON: Yeah.

AI: … the driver.

NELSON: I recently got a haircut without a mask and the guy is measuring my temperature. And he didn’t seem comfortable, so I’d rather avoid that.

HERSHER: As for the question of whether you got anything from the outbreak, Nelson and I say no, not really. But actually, to think about it …

NELSON: I would buy toilet paper if I only found it because …

AI: (laughter)

NELSON: … just because.

HERSHER: Just like everyone else, you want it too.

Interview over, we pull our masks over our mouths again and say goodbye – no handshake.

Rebecca Hersher, NPR News, Hong Kong.

