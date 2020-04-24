The ATP tour is suspended until July 13 due to COVID-19, and mble bledon was canceled for the first time since World War II.

Corona virus cancels Wi Blden for the first time since World War II

Due to travel restrictions around the world, tennis may be one of the last sports you need to resume if you can start again in 2020.

17th Grand Slam champion, Dokkoovic, said he would make a decision if he was not vaccinated and had to force a trip.

“Personally, I don’t take the vaccine, so I wouldn’t like it if I could travel because I had to get the vaccine,” he said during a Facebook chat with a Serbian athlete.

“What if they are compelling? Then I will have to decide whether I am going or not.

“I have my own thoughts about it right now and I don’t know if it will change, but it has a direct impact on whether I will travel with my job on job-tennis.”

Medical experts have suggested that the corona antivirus may be more than 12 months away.

Starting from the 2020 season, Jokovic won the Australian Open with the Grand Slam title on January 17th and won up to 18 matches before the plague stopped sports events around the world.

So far, the tennis administrations (ATP and WTA) have suspended all tournaments until July 13.

