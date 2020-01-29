Coronavirus disrupts school start in New South Wales

Children who recently visited China are late in their school year as the New South Wales government tries to alleviate concerns about coronavirus infections in the classroom.

Parents in NSW were asked to leave their children at home after returning to school if their children had been in China in the past 14 days.

The Federal Education Minister has punished schools for encouraging students to stay at home. NSW Minister of Health, Brad Hazzard, said the state was in a unique situation.

It is frustrating that the federal government and the NSW state government give different advice on whether or not children go to school or childcare if they have recently traveled to China. #coronavirus # nCoV2019 pic.twitter.com/OjnWuRZ1Qo

The state government announced the decision Tuesday night as the parents prepared for their children to return to school on Wednesday.

“Ideally, we would like to have made this decision earlier. It’s a very difficult decision, ”said Hazzard.

Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said he did not recommend this advice, but understood why some states made the decision.

“Health officials didn’t recommend yesterday (Tuesday), but we’re looking for new data every day. We’ll review our advice and update it almost daily,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

“We understand that some state governments have taken additional measures given the uncertainty.”

New South Wales Secretary of Education Sarah Mitchell said the government is responding to these concerns by asking parents as a precaution.

“We know that many in the community wanted to see this and we are taking this step in line with the sense of community,” she said.

“We do everything to ensure the safety of our children, even if the risk is low.”

Four cases of the potentially lethal coronavirus were confirmed in NSW and another case in Victoria.

aap