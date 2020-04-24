Coronavirus Destroys New York Plan to Reduce Traffic, Regulate the Underground

Wow, remember when Times Square was in a real car? Photo: Getty

New York City made history in 2021. The city would become the first in the United States to implement congestion rates in Lower Manhattan to help curb traffic. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has put everything on hold – at a time when other cities are closing underground blocks for traffic. How ironic.

MTA CEO Pat Foye told reporters that the program cannot begin in January 2021 without clear guidance from the federal government. The Federal Department of Transportation has slowly gained the guidance that the MTA needs to conduct an environmental review. With the government set to tackle the covid-19 fire that killed nearly 50,000 people in the United States, city officials have little faith that the lead will come soon.

Come the new year, pilots will be charged more for entry to lower Manhattan. This money, in the end, will fund New York’s broken public money system. The transit agency could really handle the influx of money these days. The metro lost more than 90 percent of its stake, already costing MTA $ 3.7 billion in revenue. The agency struggled to maintain its infrastructure even before the pandemic, and it was assumed that congestion prices would help close the gap. However, just when the agency needs this money the most, the projected timeline for the program feels less and less likely.

The climate crisis will force us to reimagine what a carbon-free world looks like, and congestion rates that also help transportation on public transportation are one way to do that in New York. Sure, electric cars play a role, but efficient mass traffic is really the answer here. In dense cities in particular, cars are not the future.

This is especially true if we want to create a better, more just world for low-income people and communities of color. This New York program also included an equity component, ensuring that those living below 60th Street – where this application would apply – and earning less than $ 60,000 a year receive credits to offset the cost. It might take someone to make use of, but this kind of progressive policy would make New York a leader in its effort to address climate change and improve transit infrastructure.

That said, there are other ways that New York could do better in its response to the coronavirus and the protection of its citizens and the planet now. Smaller cities around the United States allow residents to access the outdoors without risking exposure to the closed virus on roads for cars. This way, feet have more space to walk six feet from each other. In New York, however, officers only temporarily closed four small blocks. That’s not shit, and the test run is over. The city council, however, proposed closing 75 city streets last week. This is a step in the right direction, but it is not quite enough to the size of New York. To put things in perspective, Oakland, California stops slowly at 74 miles of roads. Only Brooklyn dwarfs that city in the area is in population.

There is always a chance that the federal government can tell New York officials if they need to make a brief environmental assessment or a full environmental impact statement. These will allow planners to begin the formal process of making congestion pricing work for New Yorkers.

Well while they wait, though, New York City officials have to consider closing more roads. Cars can feel like a safe haven from the coronavirus, but we don’t have all the luxury of jumping into them. Some of us just want to hang out.

