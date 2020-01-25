Coronavirus deaths in China are 41

By Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) – According to the Hubei Province Health Department, 15 more deaths in Hubei Province have been confirmed due to a deadly new corona virus, increasing the death toll to 41 in mainland China.

Authorities in China have imposed permanent travel restrictions on tens of thousands of people in 11 cities to curb the spread, as hospitals in the epicenter of the outbreak are struggling with an increase in new patients.

The virus, first discovered in Wuhan City in December, has spread to all provinces in China, with the exception of the remote autonomous regions of Qinghai and Tibet. The number of infections rose to over 900 worldwide.

Another 180 cases of the virus were confirmed in Hubei, the provincial health agency said. This increases the total number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases to 1,072 in mainland China.

The week-long New Year week on the moon, which started on Friday, has raised concerns that the outbreak could accelerate rapidly as hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to visit friends and relatives.

Wuhan, the largest and most populous city in central China, was closed on Thursday, while public transportation in 10 neighboring cities was blocked. Numerous other measures and restrictions on public gatherings have also been implemented in the region. Around 32 million people could be affected.

Social media has created an atmosphere of fear and concern among people in Wuhan, and uncertainty about the authorities’ ability to deal with the possible epidemic is increasing.

People spoke of sick family members who turned away from hospitals because of lack of beds, or wards that were full of fever patients and limited preventive care or quarantine.

Videos from Chinese social media seem to show hospitals in the city are completely overwhelmed. In a video, a hospital corridor appears to be flooded with patients waiting for test results. In another case, healthcare professionals take care of patients wearing full protective suits. CNN was unable to independently verify the videos.

The Wuhan City Health Commission said in a statement that the city lacked beds and long queues for outpatients. In response, it is said that seven hospitals are now used exclusively for fever patients and more than 3,000 beds are made available for suspected and confirmed cases of the virus.

In an interview with the Chinese state television broadcaster CCTV, the medical staff in Wuhan described an incredibly intense environment in which they have to balance the way they deal with the overloading of patients and suspicious patients while protecting themselves.

“Today I heard one of my colleagues say that she has blisters on her face,” said Wang Jun, a nurse at Jinyintan Hospital, the broadcaster. “It happened because she had to hold the face mask on for a long time.”

On Friday, the Chinese authorities announced that they would build a 1,000-bed pneumonia hospital in the city within six days to help treat hundreds of people affected by the virus. According to the state-sponsored Beijing News newspaper, the hospital will be a prefabricated box model that can be built in a short time.

A similar hospital was built in Beijing during the 2003 SARS epidemic. According to the paper, the dedicated SARS hospital treated nearly 700 patients and had a mortality rate of 1.18%, well below the national average.

In the meantime, hospitals have asked for donations of medical supplies, including masks, medical gloves, and protective suits.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to declare the new corona virus an emergency in China. However, it has failed to classify the outbreak as an epidemic of international importance.

Evidence shows that the virus is spreading outside of mainland China, with several countries and areas reporting their first cases, including the United States and Europe.

Health officials in France confirmed two cases of coronavirus on Friday. French health minister Agnès Buzyn told reporters that one patient was in Paris and another was in Bordeaux.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Vietnam.

Three people were “precautionarily” tested for suspected coronavirus in Scotland after a trip from Wuhan, a government spokesman said. Cases are also being investigated in Canada and Australia, health officials said.

Spread in the third generation

David Heymann, chair of a WHO committee that collected data on the outbreak, said Thursday the virus spreads more easily from person to person than previously thought. “We are now seeing the spread of the second and third generations,” said Heymann.

Corona viruses are transmitted by animals and humans, and the Wuhan strain has been linked to a city market selling seafood and live animals, including wildlife.

The third generation means that someone who has become infected after handling animals on the market passes the virus on to someone else and then passes it on to a third person. The announcement marks a development in the spreading process of the virus.

It initially seemed to be spreading only through very close contact, which usually occurs in a family – such as hugging, kissing, or sharing dinnerware – but there are now signs that more distant contact could spread the virus, for example if a The sick person had to sneeze or cough near another person’s face.

Heymann said there is currently no evidence that the virus is in the air and could spread across a room, as is the case with the flu or measles.

On Friday, an 80-year-old man died in the Hebei province near Beijing from the Wuhan coronavirus – the first death outside the epicenter of the outbreak, according to the provincial health authority.

The man had visited Wuhan and stayed with relatives for more than two months, the health authorities said.

In a press conference on Thursday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a quarter of those infected had a serious illness, Ghebreyesus added.

He admitted that there is “much unknown” about how and how quickly the virus spreads.

“We don’t know the source of this virus, we don’t understand how easily it spreads, and we don’t fully understand its clinical features or severity.”

Control measures are being taken while the authorities are trying to slow the spread of the Wuhan corona virus.

The United States Disease Control and Prevention Centers (CDC) have raised their travel announcement to the highest warning level for Wuhan from level 2 to level 3, which recommends travelers to avoid unnecessary travel to the city.

CDC advisers are concerned about the lack of data from Wuhan and fear that Chinese health authorities have still not released baseline epidemiological data in the past three weeks after the onset of the disease.

New Year celebration canceled

Saturday marks the first day of the new lunar year as countries across Asia welcome the year of the rat.

However, the celebrations in China will be significantly less than in previous years as the authorities cancel many large public gatherings to help stem the Wuhan corona virus.

In Beijing, officials canceled all major New Year celebrations “to control the epidemic,” including the city’s traditional temple fairs. In Shanghai, the popular Disneyland theme park announced that it would be closed from Saturday until further notice.

Celebrations have also been canceled in Hong Kong and many other cities have given instructions to citizens to avoid large public gatherings.

According to state-owned broadcaster CGTN, China’s two main cities launched a level 1 emergency response on Friday – the highest level for an emergency in the area of ​​public health – to combat the outbreak.

According to CGTN, a total of 29 cases of the virus were confirmed in Beijing, and more than 20 cases were confirmed in Shanghai.

Hubei, the province in the center of the virus outbreak, announced a level 1 response on Friday.

