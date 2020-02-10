The new 2019 coronavirus claimed more lives in China on Sunday than in any 24-hour period since the outbreak began late last year, and the threat to Americans seemed to be on the rise.

Ninety-seven people died of the infection during that period in China, bringing the death toll in that country to 909, according to World Health Organization officials.

A 60-year-old who died Thursday in the port city of Wuhan, where the disease originated in December, became the first American citizen to succumb to the disease, the US embassy in Beijing announced on Saturday. The number of patients killed by the virus has officially exceeded the toll – 774 – of those who died during a SARS epidemic, which also originated in China in 2002. Despite this, the coronavirus death toll outside mainland China has been sustained for some time, with one each in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

In recent weeks, hundreds of Americans have been evacuated from China and isolated on US military symptom monitoring bases. The Foreign Ministry has said that dozens of people are still waiting for help from the federal government to evacuate Hubei province, where the infection rate rose this weekend, causing experts to fear that the worst outbreak would come. The WHO said 40,235 people were infected in China from Monday morning, but public health officials have repeatedly warned that these numbers are probably too low due to a heavy load on test facilities.

During his first public appearance in two weeks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that the authorities are confident that they will prevail over the “grim” outbreak, which is both “the power and the many shortcomings” of his country’s southern health system. China, has shown Morning Post reported.

Although the number of infected people in the United States has been stable at 12 since last week, 23 Americans have contracted the virus since the outbreak struck a now quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan. A total of 135 people were diagnosed on board, the captain told passengers at the Diamond Princess on Monday. The outbreak on the 3,700-person ship, which transports more than 400 people from the United States, is now the largest outside of China. The passengers and crew have been in quarantine on February 3 and Japanese officials have reportedly said that they cannot test everyone on board.

At the last count, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that 398 people had been examined for infection in 37 states and territories, 318 of which returned negative. Sixty-eight of those possible cases were still pending from Monday morning. Twelve cases have previously been confirmed in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.

Two of those 12 cases were spread by person-to-person transmission, and all others were patients who had recently traveled to China. There is no vaccine for the virus yet, but experts have emphasized that the risk for the average American remains low, even though they expect to confirm more cases in the coming days and weeks. The CDC said last week that it had sent hundreds of diagnostic test kits to laboratories across the country, allowing states to start their own testing instead of sending all samples to federal facilities in Atlanta.

President Trump, for his part, waded into the matter on Monday, telling polar reporters that viruses “usually” disappear in April “with the heat when the heat comes in.”

“But we are doing well. We have 12 cases,” Trump said. “Many of them are now in good shape.”

Outside of China, including the US, there were 31 confirmed cases in 24 countries on Monday, according to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization. Speaking from Geneva, Switzerland, Tedros referred to the “relevant” case of “onward transfer” that allegedly infected five British nationals, including a child, in a French mountain resort. The group is said to have had contact with another British man who contracted the virus in Singapore.

“The detection of this small number of cases can be the spark that becomes a larger fire,” Tedros said.

“For now, it’s just a spark,” he continued. “Our goal remains control. We call on all countries to use the opportunities we have to prevent a larger fire. “

