Coronavirus Cruise Quarantine went from joke to hospital visit for Oregon couple

The morning after Kent Frasure originally departed from the luxury ship Diamond Princess and a tour of several countries in Southeast Asia with his wife, the 42-year-old was awakened by a speaker in his suite.

It was a message from their captain. Their 15-day cruise, already delayed so that the temperature of the passengers could be taken, would now be extended with a two-week quarantine after an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong tested positive for the new, deadly corona virus. Forced to stay in their room, the Oregonian couple saw their 11th cruise together, their lavish excursion – packed with luxury dining and carefully crafted leisure activities – staggered.

“(One) night we had four lobsters. If you want more steak, they bring more steak – or ice cream or pizza or whatever you want, “Frasure told The Daily Beast at the end of Wednesday.

But by Friday morning it was not just their diet – a more modest chicken and rice or sandwiches – confused. The virus was diagnosed in Fraser’s 35-year-old wife, Rebecca. And she had company: more than 60 passengers on board the ship off the coast of Japan had tested positive.

By Friday, Rebecca Frasure had been taken from the ship to a hospital, although she told the Oregonian that she only had a slight cough. “I feel pretty good for the most part,” she said.

While her husband tested negative, Rebecca reportedly stayed in a hospital for at least three days for symptom monitoring. As she gets better, Japanese health officials have said she can return to the ship to wait for the rest of the quarantine.

Other infected passengers were 28 patients from Japan, 11 from the United States, seven from Australia, seven from Canada, three from Hong Kong and one each from Argentina, Great Britain, New Zealand, Taiwan and the Philippines.

Experts have simply warned about panic, at least for Americans. But the virus was still spreading rapidly around the world on Friday, with 31,481 confirmed cases in 25 countries, including China, where the virus originated in the port city of Wuhan, according to the World Health Organization. In that country, 637 people had died of the virus from Friday. Outside of China, one person had died of the disease in the Philippines.

“Cruise ships are of course very aware of the dangers of viral outbreaks and are already taking all kinds of very sensible precautions, but as we learn more, we need to change and update what we do,” said Jeremy Brown, director of the Office of Emergency Care. Research from the National Institutes of Health and the author of Influenza: The Hundred Year Hunt to Cure the Deadliest Disease in History. “There is much that we just don’t know yet about how the new corona virus is transmitted.”

Earlier this week, Frasure said he and his wife were aware of the international outbreak when they first boarded the Princess Cruise Lines ship in Tokyo on January 20 after flying to Japan the night before. But he wasn’t particularly worried, at least early in their six-stop trip, he told The Daily Beast.

“It has exploded a little since we’ve been here on the ship,” he said. “It wasn’t really that bad in our head just because it was limited to China at the time.”

Members of the ship’s medical staff finally appeared in Frasure’s room to measure their temperatures, he recalled. Then the quarantine came in the cabin. “I’m in a suite, so at least I have a decent room,” Frasure told The Daily Beast and initially called the quarantine “OK so far” thanks to robust free WiFi.

The nightmares of Coronavirus are not limited to the Diamond Princess. The outbreak has left at least 420 other Americans in a living hell that has captured more than 5,000 people on two ships.

Susan Anabel, a 67-year-old from Washington, told KIRO 7 earlier this week that she was “looking for an adventure” when she booked a single, passenger-free passenger cabin on the Diamond Princess. She said that passengers were also informed that the ship had too little water and was asked to flush the toilet only when needed. (Princess Cruises did not respond to a request for comment for this story.)

“I signed up for an adventure and I’m getting an adventure,” she said, telling the news channel that she couldn’t even open her door except to receive food. “I don’t have a window and I don’t have a balcony, so it can get a bit tight here.”

Ideally, passengers on a quarantined cruise should be closely monitored, and if any of them develop symptoms, they will be taken directly to hospitals that are well equipped to control their disease, whether it is a corona virus or probably a simple viral infection, “Dr. Adrian Hyzler, the chief medical officer of Healix International, who provides medical information to organizations whose clients travel internationally.

But even those processes only go that far. “The virus has spread pretty efficiently on ships and quarantined passengers are at risk of being infected,” said Eric Toner, a senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the University of Public Health.

He finally added, “It may be true that this will be about as deadly as the flu,” which, according to the CDC, has caused between 12,000 and 61,000 American deaths annually since 2010.

Although officials have said that the risk of getting a coronavirus in the United States is low, Toner added: “From the public health perspective, another flu-like illness (during the flu season) would involve first aid departments and intensive care units. overwhelming units and tens of thousands of additional deaths. “

From Friday, Alex Azar, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, said the number of US patients with confirmed coronavirus cases remained at 12, and only two of them were a person-to-person transmission product in the country, specifically in spouses of already infected patients. All other cases in the US concerned people who had recently traveled from the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan, China, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week sent around 17.8 tons of relief supplies, he noted.

“We expect to see additional cases of this new corona virus in the United States from returning passengers,” said Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institute of Health, said on Friday that he still expected a potential vaccine to be ready for a phase 1 study within two and a half months and that there would be no had been problems ”So far in the process. He repeated a previous warning and stressed at a press conference in Washington, D.C., that even if testing for such a potential vaccine would start in the spring, it would probably take several months for civil servants to use a working vaccine in real patients.

Ultimately, even with a vaccine in the making, Hyzler said that international authorities have made it clear that “the virus is at the top and that we are still in the dark when it comes to fighting it.”

For their part, the Frasures are now more in the midst of a rapidly spreading global health emergency than they could ever have imagined. On Friday, Kent Frasure said he was even starting to receive threats that warned him not to return to the United States of apparently startled Americans on Facebook.

As recently as Wednesday, Frasure said, he and his wife were still joking about it.

“If any of us cough or sneeze,” Oh, I gotta have it. ”

—With Matt Taylor’s report

. (TagsToTranslate) Japan