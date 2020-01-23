FEARS of a coronavirus cover-up grow after the Wuhan authorities were unable to stop the spread of the bug and officials scrapped suspicious online messages.

The latest figures indicate that the number of cases in China has now risen to 616, of which at least 17 have died.

An employee disinfects the Hankou train station in Wuhan on Wednesday morning. Credit: AFP or licensors

A patient with a suspected corona virus at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong. Many of the victims have traveled from the WuhanCredit: Reuters epicenter

And with the virus spreading around the world – including six suspected cases in the UK – questions are being raised about how the local authorities in Wuhan have dealt with the outbreak in recent weeks.

The central Chinese city, with a population of 11 million, is the epicenter of the crisis with the virus suspected of coming from snakes on a live animal market in December.

Guan Yi, an expert in infectious diseases in Hong Kong, believes that a “larger” outbreak is certain while accusing officials in mainland China of “breach of duty.”

The expert, who helped identify another corona virus called SARS in 2003, says, “We have gone through the” golden age “for prevention and control.”

He told Caixin: “What’s more, we are in a hurry of holiday traffic and a breach of duty by certain officials.”

Last week it turned out that the bug could be passed from person to person – but the authorities in Wuhan only closed the transport connections TODAY.

And rumors about a cover-up have got hold of it online.

According to the Washington Post, Wuhan Railway removed a social media message from January 15 stating that 300,000 people have left the city.

With suspicion toward the government growing, there are suspicions that such official posts have been removed to protect the public against the true extent of the outbreak.

China is celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday – a holiday called the “greatest migration in the world” with billions of journeys that are normally expected.

There are concerns that this would allow the virus to spread even faster.

Wuhan suddenly announced his travel ban this morning at 2.30 a.m. while most residents were asleep.

This is interpreted by some as a sign of panic by the city’s health authorities.

Officials in Wuhan have told the locals to stay indoors and have instructed them to wear face masks when they are outside.

The People’s Daily – the government’s propaganda outlet – however, published on social media that the province had almost no masks and other protective clothing.

That online message was eventually deleted as well.

There have also been defamatory stories from Wuhan about doctors in recent weeks who did not test patients who showed clear signs of the disease.

Kyle Hui told the New York Times that despite his stepmother who had the right symptoms, including cough and fever, doctors wearing hazmat suits refused to test her for the virus.

He said she died on January 15 and that her death certificate says “severe pneumonia” instead of the corona virus.

And although she is not registered as one of the official victims of the insect, Hui claims that doctors told him to cremate his stepmother’s body because they suspected she had the disease.

Now, several major cities, including the capital Beijing, have followed Wuhan in banning public gatherings during the New Year celebrations.

This is another sign that China is expanding its efforts to control the virus that started last month, but is it too little too late?

Many residents of Wuhan think so.

Wuhan residents wear masks while storing food in the midst of the virus outbreak. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

This image shows the roadblocks installed in Wuhan to prevent people from leaving the city where the virus outbreak was suspected. Credit: Twitter

Medical staff takes care of a patient in the central hospital of Wuhan Credit: Reuters

Social media users in the city have destroyed the Weibo authorities for waiting weeks to lock the metropolis.

Xiao, 26, a primary school teacher in Wuhan, told The Guardian: “When I saw the news when I woke up, I felt like I was going crazy. This is a little late now. The government’s measures are not enough .”

Others criticized local authorities on the Weibo social media platform because #PrayforWuhan was trending.

One said: “It has been a month since the first case was discovered and now they are thinking about closing the city? This Wuhan emergency response is a bit slow, right?”

Another addition: “The government must tackle this. If things become too expensive, people will certainly panic and if people feel unsafe, terrible things will happen. At the moment people are fighting for supplies, they may just be fighting soon.”

Locals have shared images of their stocks of instant noodles and snacks on the social media platform Weibo.

One wrote: “Don’t go out anymore … so I don’t get sick. I hope Wuhan can get support soon.”

It is unusual for citizens to express such indignation with the Chinese government on the country’s microblog site.

CITY ON LOCKDOWN

The shelves of the supermarket are empty because residents have started to store goods to keep themselves at home to prevent them from catching the virus.

Images shared online show food prices have risen in Wuhan.

Cake Liu left Wuhan last week after visiting her boyfriend there and said that everything was normal then, things changed quickly.

She said, “(My friend) didn’t sleep much yesterday. He disinfected his house and smashed instant noodles. He doesn’t really go out. If he does, he wears a mask.”

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces are patrolling the train stations on the street because authorities have forbidden traveling on subways and ferries.

The airport and train stations are closed for departing passengers who travel after 10 a.m. local time.

Gas stations are rammed by motorists trying to get as much fuel as possible in the midst of rumors that had run out.

Pharmacies have sold out face masks, residents said.

An Irish teacher in Wuhan described the city as a “ghost town” while being held in his flat.

Ben Kavanagh told RTE Radios Morning Ireland: “You can get out, but there are so many rumors and people are worried, it’s better not to.

“It’s almost like a ghost town.

I still have enough water for a few days, but I’ll probably have to go to the stores for food.

“I have no idea what to expect.”

Seven million people in Huanggang, 45 miles away, have been told not to leave after confirmed cases.

Public transportation stopped at midnight local time.