Coronavirus: Cost-free Netflix articles coming to YouTube. Here’s the total lineup

In get to help deliver lecturers, mother and father and even fascinated pupils with instructional material for the duration of coronavirus shelter in place orders, Netflix dropped an academic documentary playlist Friday on its Youtube channel, creating leading information accessible without having a membership.

In a press release, Netflix said it formerly authorized instructors to freely display screen documentaries in their school rooms for pupils. Now, this approaches college students and lecturers — regardless of whether or not or not they are Netflix subscribers — can go on to find out from the platforms educational articles.

In addition to the no cost documentaries, Netflix will also be releasing Q&As, examine guides and further instructional supplies corresponding with the shows on the playlist in order to more enable provide distant learning ordeals, Variety reviews.

Presently, the playlist features 34 episodes from 10 different documentaries, the Verge reports. Here’s a list of what is out there.