On a day after the World Health Organization announced a $ 675 million plan to fight the spread of the new, deadly corona virus, market tent names from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have already donated substantial sums to the Japan nation.

The high-profile charity efforts were in the midst of a rapidly rising death toll from the disease, which has claimed almost entirely in mainland China – and reflected the staggering fear that unprecedented containment efforts were little match for a possible pandemic.

“We welcome the support of all major and minor donors,” Dr. said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization.

While the toll for confirmed cases in China hit 28,060 on Thursday morning, Tedros emphasized that officials still “don’t understand the portability”.

“We have no vaccine to prevent infections and no medicines to treat them,” Tedros said at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland. “We are shadow boxing. We need to uncover this virus to attack it properly.”

From 6 a.m. on Thursday, there were at least 564 deaths from the new 2019 coronavirus, despite a deeply controversial blockage of around 50 million people in Hubei province, where the disease originated. Although these figures are a cause for concern, many public health experts have expressed skepticism about their accuracy, pointing out that hospitals and laboratories are being taxed so heavily that the totals are probably much higher than we know now. Meanwhile, the lockdown in China has exacerbated the shortage of hospital beds, medical supplies and test kits.

Outside of China there were 225 cases in 24 countries, with one fatal outcome, said WHO officials on Thursday.

“My biggest concern is that today there are countries that don’t have the systems to detect people who have a contract with the virus, even if it should pop up,” Tedros said. “Urgent support is needed to support weak health systems in detecting, diagnosing and caring for people with the virus, to prevent further transmission from person to person and to protect health professionals.”

Tedros also said that next week the WHO convened a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action to find out more about the virus and to control its spread. The forum, which will be closed on Wednesday, will accelerate the development and evaluation of effective diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines, according to the organization.

“Understanding the disease, reservoirs, transmission and clinical severity, and then developing effective countermeasures is crucial to control the outbreak, to reduce deaths and minimize economic impact,” Dr. said. Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the WHO.

In the meantime, laboratory test kits were sent in the United States on Wednesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to detect cases of the new 2019 coronavirus in local, provincial, federal and international laboratories.

The Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase Diagnostic Panel is designed for rapid use in patients who meet CDC criteria for 2019-nCoV tests, in combination with an existing and widely used test that identifies seasonal flu, the agency said. The CDC said it would initially ship about 400 kits and that each could test about 700 to 800 patient specimens, with results available within four hours.

“Our goal is to detect new cases early and to prevent further spread of the corona virus,” said Robert Redfield, director of the CDC. “Distributing these diagnostic tests to state laboratories, US government partners and wider to the global public health community will accelerate efforts to meet this evolving global public health challenge.”

At the last count on Wednesday, the CDC said that 293 people were being examined for the virus in 36 states, 206 of which were tested negative and 76 were pending. Wisconsin health officials said they confirmed a new case, the first in the state, on top of 11 previously confirmed by the CDC.

On Wednesday, more Americans evacuated from the virus epicenter in Wuhan, China, arrived at Travis Air Force Base, southwest of Sacramento, California, about a week after the first plane full of repatriated US citizens landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. Officials have said they plan to issue legal quarantine orders for 14 days for every passenger arriving from Wuhan.

More such aircraft are expected this week at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. CDC staff will be present to meet passengers and assess the health of each individual, according to Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

“The passengers will be screened, monitored and evaluated by medical and public health personnel, including before taking off and during the flight,” Messonnier said Wednesday. “Medical care will be available immediately at the first onset of symptoms, if necessary.”

For clarity, Messonnier added: “We expect confirmed infections with this and other repeat travelers from Hubei province.”

“The measures we take may not accommodate every returning traveler who returns with a new corona virus – given the nature of this virus and how it is spreading – but if we can catch the majority of them, it will be the introduction of this virus in the United States, “she said.

