Coronavirus cases in China top 20,000, because Hong Kong closes most borders

China said Tuesday that the number of infections from a new virus exceeded 20,000 when medical staff and patients arrived at a new hospital, and President Xi Jinping said, “We have started a people’s war to prevent the epidemic.” Xi chaired a special meeting of the highest organ of the Communist Party for the second time since the crisis began, the Politburo Standing Committee on Monday told that the country must race against time to curb the spread of the virus. He also said that those who neglect their duties will be punished, the state broadcaster CCTV reported. Hong Kong closed almost all its land and sea border crossings with the mainland at midnight after doctors started a strike demanding that the border be completely closed. More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike on Monday and their union threatened a larger strike on Tuesday. Hong Kong was hit hard by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-03, a disease from the same family of viruses as the current outbreak, which many believe was reinforced by official Chinese secrecy and embezzlement. The latest figures from the mainland of 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed infections with the new coronavirus had risen from 361 deaths and 17,205 cases the previous day. Outside of mainland China, at least 180 cases, including one fatal accident, have been confirmed in the Philippines. Other countries continue with evacuations and restrict the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled in the country. A plane with Malaysians from Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province, where the disease is concentrated, arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning and the 133 people on board had to be screened and quarantined for 14 days, the maximum incubation time for the medical teams from the People’s Liberation Army in Wuhan to dismiss overwhelmed health workers and staff the new 1,000-bed hospital. It was built in just 10 days, the prefabricated departments equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and ventilation systems. A hospital with 1500 beds, also specially built for patients infected with the new virus, opened within a few days. At the end of the outbreak, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere extended the holiday period of the Lunar New Year, due to the end of this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice. Chinese scientists said they have more evidence that the virus, first discovered in Wuhan in December, probably originated from bats. In a study published in the journal Nature, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that genome sequences from seven patients were 96% identical to a coronavirus sAR.SARS is also believed to originate from bats although it jumped at civet cats before people become infected. Scientists suspect the last outbreak began at a fish market in Wuhan, where wild animals were for sale and came into contact with people. Japanese officials considered a quarantine of more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship carrying a passenger who tested positive for the virus. The passenger on the Japanese-operated Diamond Princess left the ship while it was in Hong Kong on January 25. The ship returned to Yokohama after making ports in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officers and medical staff went aboard the ship Monday and began carrying out medical checks on everyone on board, said a Ministry of Health official, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules. the passenger’s infection on Saturday, according to a recording of the announcement tweeted by a passenger. The patient is recovering and his traveling companions have not been infected so far, the captain said: “I wish we were informed as soon as they found out, I could have worn a mask or washed the hands more carefully,” the passenger said, “I was in Hong Kong nine days ago and it seems to be too late now.”

