Coronavirus case confirmed in Southern California brings the total number of cases in the US to 13

An evacuee from China has tested positive for the corona virus and has been isolated in a hospital in San Diego, the Associated Press has learned. The person was on board the first flight from the closed city of Wuhan that landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego last Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the case who was not authorized to release the information and spoke up condition of anonymity. The person, an adult, was treated isolated at UC San Diego Medical Center. This is the seventh confirmed case of coronavirus in California and the 13th in the United States. Megar received two flights last week and more than 170 evacuees. Seven who had demonstrated possible symptoms of the highly infectious virus were admitted to the hospital for observation, but several tested negative and were released. It was not immediately clear whether the person who tested positive belonged to the already admitted hospitals. quarantined at military bases throughout the country until it has been established that they do not have the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people abroad.

