Coronavirus car insurance refunds: Here’s what you need to know – Business – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus’s stay-at-home orders have resulted in fewer people on the road and many cars sitting on a driveway. Now, more than 82% of car insurance companies such as State Farm, Geico and Liberty Mutual are offering policyholders refunds and credits to save money, totaling more than $ 6.5 billion over the next two months, according to Federated American consumers.

“We applaud the many insurance companies that have recognized that they cannot sit on a policyholder’s premium while their customers sit at home,” J. Robert Hunter, insurance director for CFA and former Texas insurance commissioner, said in a statement.

Relief programs offered by auto insurers include refunds, credits or one-off payments. Most of these types of relief require no consumer action and will be automatically applied through the policyholder’s recent payment method on file.

Here is what you need to know about coronavirus car insurance refunds.

Which car insurance companies are offering relief?

21st Century: 25% discount on premiums in April

AAA: 20% refund between policyholders with insurance in place from March 16th to May 15th

Allstate: 15% discount on premiums in April and May

American Family Insurance: $ 50 one-time payment for each car insured

Amica: 20% credit on April and May premiums

Auto Owners Insurance: 15% rebate on April and May premiums

Chubb: 35% discount on April and May premiums

Cincinnati Insurance and Casualty: 15% credit on April and May premiums

CSAA: A 20% refund on a two-month premium

Encova: 15% discount on April and May premiums

Farmers Insurance: 25% discount on premiums in April

Geico: 15% percent credit for car and motorcycle customers whose policies renew between April 8 and October 7 and new policy purchases between that time frame.

Hanover Insurance Group: 15% discount on April and May premiums

Hartford reimbursement: 15% on April and May premiums, except for policies in force as of April 1

Liberty Mutual: 15% refund on two months of premiums, repayments begin beginning April 7th

Kemper: 15% credit on April and May premiums

MetLife: 15% credit on April and May premiums

Mercury Insurance: 15% credit on April and May premiums

Nationwide: $ 50 one-off payment for all cars insured as of March 31; refunds will automatically be credited within 30 days of the current payment method on file

Next Insurance: 25% discount on April premiums

Progressive Insurance: 20% credit for April premiums for all cars insured as of April 30; 20% reduction in May premiums for cars insured at 31 May; credits will automatically apply in May and June

Safeco: 15% rebate on April and May premiums starting April 7

State Farm: Most customers will receive, on average, 25% credit between March 20 and May 31; exact percentages vary by state; credits will automatically apply as early as June

Travelers: 15% credit for April and May premiums

USAA: 20% credit on two-month premiums; credits will be applied automatically

When do I get my car insurance relief?

It depends. Based on the type of reimbursement program your auto insurer offers, which can include refunds, credits or a one-off payment, drivers can expect to get relief anywhere between April and June.

“Most consumers can expect to see refunds coming from late April / early May to June, depending on their insurer. Those receiving a check are more likely to see any -was repayments by the end of April, and those receiving credits toward April and May Credit policies will see in May and June, “said Michelle Megna, editorial director of carinsurance.com.

For insurance companies that send a one-off check, refunds could come before the end of April, Megna says, because state regulators need to sign before checks can be sent.

How do I request a refund if I have pre-paid my premium months in advance?

Policyholders with pre-paid premiums are generally more likely to receive credits for the same months that are issued to policyholders with monthly premiums.

What other ways can I save money on my car insurance now?

Relief programs are not the only ways that drivers can reduce their car insurance costs during these unprecedented times. Experts recommend that policyholders looking for more ways to save shopping can go to other insurers that offer better rates, revise coverage levels, investigate eligible discounts and change their driving status.

Shop around: Up to date policyholders on premium payments may be able to save hundreds of dollars by shopping for companies that offer better rates for certain rating factors.

“If you’re waiting for a refund, then you might want to stop the switch until that comes through,” said Megna.

Review your coverage levels: Reassess if covers and deductions attached to your comprehension and collision coverage still fit your needs. For example, if you have a policy of liability, comprehensiveness and collision with an old low value car, you could leave the optional comprehensive covers and collisions.

Check for eligible discounts: Auto insurers may offer discounts from driver history, training, affiliates and demographics. You may even be able to reduce your rates by bundling your home insurance and car insurance with the same company. Policyholders should ask an insurance agent questions about eligible discounts and savings opportunities.

Change your driving status: “Apart from getting this relief, you can call your insurance company and ask them to change your status,” Hunter said.

There are two ways drivers can do this. If you have been driving to work and are no longer, you may change your driving status from commuters to non-commuters for lower rates. Drivers can also reduce their monthly mileage. Usually, the fewer miles you drive annually, the lower your rate. Policyholders should contact their insurer directly to do this.

