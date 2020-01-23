Coronavirus can spread through the journey, but can airport screenings help catch it? : Recordings

Airport officials have looked for possible cases of the novel coronavirus at airports in the United States and other countries, such as the checkpoint at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, where the disease originated.

Emily Wang / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Emily Wang / AP

Emily Wang / AP

Airports around the world screen travelers from certain parts of China for symptoms of an illness that affects more than 600 people and has killed at least 17 people. The disease, caused by a new form of the coronavirus, originated in the city of Wuhan, China and the majority of cases confirmed so far are in China.

On January 17, public health officials began health screening for passengers flying to the United States from Wuhan at three US airports: San Francisco Airport, Los Angeles Airport, and John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The U.S. authorities announced the first national case in Washington State on Tuesday. Airport screenings began on Wednesday at Chicago’s O’Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airports.

The disease, which causes cough, fever, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia, has spread to regions of China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan. China has quarantined the city of Wuhan to stop the spread. Airports in some other countries have also introduced screening protocols.

However, it is unclear how much screening can help. Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the Global Migration and Quarantine Department at the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says immigration control is a good precaution to identify and target potentially infected passengers with the new virus. At the same time, he admits that “no system is foolproof”.

The World Health Organization advises against test travelers. “It is generally believed that entry control is of little use while requiring significant resources,” WHO officials said in a January 10 press release.

Josh Michaud, deputy director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, compares airport control to the search for a needle in a haystack.

“If the goal is to identify new cases of an emerging disease such as the novel coronavirus, historically, airport screenings have been poor methods for identifying new cases based on studies,” says Michaud.

He points to a report that found airport screen failures in Canada to detect a single case of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS]. In 2003, 774 people died, including 43 Canadians, from the disease. Both SARS and the new Chinese virus are corona viruses.

Michaud also referred to a study that criticized the effectiveness of using temperature scanners at US airports to detect infectious diseases. According to the authors of the study, thermometers provide passengers with emotional reassurance – a signal that the government is doing something about the outbreak – even if it doesn’t provide medically-based information.

According to Michaud, it is very difficult to track down a rare disease among thousands – possibly millions – of passengers. For example, the screening might overlook easily infected people with no symptoms. He would rather see more resources for places like Taiwan or Thailand where new cases are emerging.

“Make sure these systems work well,” says Michaud, “that providers are well trained, know what to do, and how to report these cases.”

This view has not stopped the authorities from checking people where they can. Bei Tong, a young woman with golden glasses and bright red lipstick, recently arrived from Suh in Wuhan. Like most arriving passengers, she visits the Bay Area for the Lunar New Year celebrations starting this weekend.

According to Tong, Chinese health authorities checked their temperature before boarding the plane in Wuhan. When she landed, U.S. health officials checked her temperature again and scanned a health questionnaire asking if she had coughed, felt feverish, or had any other signs of illness. If a passenger’s temperature is above 30 ° C, the screeners will pull that person aside for additional tests such as a chest x-ray outside the airport. By Wednesday evening, SFO’s health inspectors had stopped passengers from testing.

Despite multiple screenings before clearing US Customs, Tong said she was too excited to worry about getting sick. She was on her first trip outside of China and believes that the interests of citizens are paramount in her home country.

“I believe my government,” said Tong. “They do a lot of things to protect us.”