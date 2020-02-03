Coronavirus at UMass Boston asks questions about transparency, students say

Was he on campus or not?

That was the question that was whispered at the campus of the University of Massachusetts-Boston at the beginning of this week, when a student there was being quarantined with a 2019 corona virus case.

Initial indications were that the young man in question would recover from a situation that killed hundreds of people in China, but still claimed lives in the United States. But some in the university community wondered how transparent the administration had been about the student’s presence and their potential contact with him.

At the same time, they expressed their concern about racism against students of Asian descent.

The identity of the twenties was withheld by public health and university officials, who confirmed the case – the eighth in the United States at the time – at the end of Friday and announced it to the public on Saturday. According to a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Health, the student has recently returned from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the epidemic – isolated and “some close contacts have been identified and checked for signs of symptoms.” ”

In an e-mail to students, school officials suggested that the infected person was not living in a dormitory (nor on campus), “was isolated at a location outside the campus,” and “did not participate in classes or campus activities last week.” Chancellor Katherine S. Newman also wrote to students that she expected “business as usual” on campus.

But UMass Boston students who were being studied by The Daily Beast were confused and concerned about whether he had actually been in their midst since he was infected.

“I couldn’t find out if he was actually in school or not,” said Frank Novak, 21 years of age as a junior junior and computer scientist, who added that he heard about the incident via text message and from a university email. weekend with family in Mashpee, Massachusetts.

Novak said he had searched Twitter for more information, and when he spoke to The Daily Beast on Sunday morning, he had come to the conclusion that the student was probably not on campus. He said he was not nervous, but “I will be if he was actually in school.”

In fact, DeWayne Lehman, communications director of the college, later confirmed to The Daily Beast that the student did go to the university health clinic before the diagnosis was made.

“Yes, it was the campus,” Lehman told The Daily Beast, adding that the university cooperated with the state and city public and public health committee, which in turn all worked under CDC guidelines. He added that the university had taken measures to clean up their one campus health clinic, but commented, “I can’t specifically tell you what they are.”

The university did not respond to further requests for comments on students’ concerns about transparency, except to emphasize a FAQ. That document contained a warning not to visit the health center for students who recently visited China or suspected they had been in contact with someone infected with the corona virus.

The UMass Boston campus is on a remote and notorious peninsula, Columbia Point. The small piece of land was once home to the city’s first sewer pumping station, a prison for Italian prisoners from the Second World War, and the residential complexes where Columbia’s infamous gang, the Columbia Point Dawgs, reigned in the 1980s.

Aishwary Shrestha, a UMass first-year student, told The Daily Beast that she was worried when she first heard that a student at her school had the corona virus. But then her friend reminded her that the flu has affected many more people – indeed killed. Yet she wanted to take precautions. “We went to CFS to get masks and hand disinfectants and they were all gone,” she told The Daily Beast. She added that she was planning to go to the campus health center to get more.

She did not know that the infected student went to the same health center. “That’s scary,” Shrestha said Sunday. But she added, “I am sure they have taken precautions.”

Bobby Lovett, a 19-year-old freshman, said he discovered there was a confirmed case of coronavirus in Boston on CNN, but did not know that the patient went to school until he saw UMass Boston trending on Twitter.

Lovett said his biggest concern was an increase in campus racism, which he reportedly testified online and echoed reports around the world.

“I feel for many of my Asian friends being placed in this perilous situation … because we are already dealing with small pieces of racism as it is, and it becomes more uncomfortable when people say this,” Lovett said, adding his mother was chinese. “It’s not like the rest of us who are Asian and just walking around on campus have contracted this disease.”

Jordan Toglan, 24, sophomore, was on campus to rent a laptop on Sunday. She first heard that a student at UMass Boston had the corona virus on Saturday around 2 p.m. on Twitter, she said.

“The first headline suggested that the student had already been (on campus) and was subsequently confirmed with coronavirus and I was so crazy because we had this app called Wildfire and there were some reports that the student was here and everyone went crazy like : “Oh, everyone will get sick.” “

Toglan said that after reading the email sent by the school and the specified hotline number had been called: “I found out he didn’t even come to the campus, so that’s what I understand.”

“I was clearly panicking, but I am still here.”

When Toglan was informed that the patient had been on campus, even briefly, she was surprised: “Why wouldn’t they tell us that they did?”

Toglan continued: “It just seems like something that you probably shouldn’t tell people, especially since it’s an international school and so many children are going in and out of the dorm rooms now.”

Davidson Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at the University of Boston, said that if the infected student “went to a clinic and was in a waiting room, there is potential for some other students – or health workers in the clinic – being exposed “

But he added that the university’s reasons for being discreet about disseminating information were probably less than nefar. “I suspect that U-Mass does not want to raise the concerns of its students and health professionals (HCWs) in the campus clinic,” he wrote in an email.

Because the student was reportedly quarantined at home, the case was probably not serious, according to Hamer. “This young man doesn’t look like he’s too sick,” he said.

There are only 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, the CDC confirmed Monday, but this was at least the second case that was linked to a college campus. The state of Arizona confirmed that someone in his community had coronavirus on January 26.

Students Nicola Rose (23) and Bella Baidak (21) gathered on campus before class Monday with an atmosphere of indecision.

“We have these masks here,” Baidak said, pointing at her bag. “We dropped them off because we felt a bit dramatic. But I’m not sure if we were too dramatic or dramatic enough. “

“I don’t think it’s a cause for concern that a student going here might have it, but apparently they didn’t really come to campus,” added Nicola Rose, who asked the beast not to use her last name for fear for university repercussions.

When it was informed that the student had indeed been on campus, Nicola Rose was upset.

“I saw in the e-mail that he did not attend classes and that he did not attend school activities, but not to inform students that they were on campus,” she said. “I think they are trying to reduce the number of people who are afraid, but we still deserve to be informed.”

