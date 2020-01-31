Coronavirus and the iPhone: how the pandemic can disrupt China’s supply chain

Cheap smartphones for 2020: new technologies, new models expected while the industry waits for Apple

Jason Squared discusses how Qualcomm, Motorola, OnePlus and ZTE will soon all have entry products. But what about Cupertino? Read more: https://zd.net/31fiBx6

In our most recent Jason Squared video, Jason Cipriani from ZDNet and I discuss the high-quality low-end smartphones that will come in 2020 from companies such as Motorola, OnePlus, ZTE, Huawei, TCL and probably Apple. What do all these products have in common? Well, they are all made in China.

In the very best scenarios, the Chinese supply chain for the technology industry is a complex animal. The chain includes many facilities associated with major technology cities, such as the capital Beijing and the financial capital Shanghai, as well as Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, located in the “Greater Bay Area” of Guangdong province in southern China.

Also: How to track the corona virus: Dashboard provides real-time display of the deadly virus

But due to the overwhelming demand for Chinese products, emerging tech cities such as Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Nanjing, Xian and Wuhan have made significant investments in research and technological development.

It is the last of those technology cities – Wuhan, in Hubei Province – that has received much attention in recent weeks.

China’s technology production centers

Jason Perlow

Wuhan, in Hubei Province, is the city where the new Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), as designated by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), appears to have originated. Coronaviruses, named after their distinctive shape when researching electron microscopes, are of zoonotic origin. The 2019-nCoV variant is currently believed to be linked to a large animal and seafood market, possibly starting in bats, where it may have jumped to other species of animals, such as snakes, before it mutated again and jumped on people where it was transferable from person to person.

Also: DEF CON China conference put on hold for coronavirus outbreak

Coronaviruses, as well as their spread through wet markets, are not new – in February 2003, SARS, another coronavirus, comes from a similar wet market and is also thought to have started in bats before jumping on civet cats and then on humans . Over the following months, the virus and related pneumonia-like disease spread to more than two dozen countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia before it was included. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 8,098 people worldwide became ill with SARS during the 2003 outbreak, of which 774 died.

Special property



How 5G will transform your business

5G will be popularized via telecom providers and the marketing of wire cutting services, but the greatest impact and revenue will come from connecting the internet of things, edge computing and analysis infrastructure with minimal latency.

read more

In just a few weeks, the new coronavirus has already infected more people than SARS for a whole year – currently, according to reports, more than 10,000 people have been infected and 200 have died according to the National Health Commission of China – and these figures are said to be strongly underreported. Nearly 6,000 cases in Hubei province have only been reported.

Why is the new corona virus spreading so quickly and infecting so many more people than SARS? To begin with, it seems to have a longer incubation period, so that people can travel further if they show no signs of disease and can still be a carrier, spreading the virus through personal contact. But also, over the past 17 years, China has vastly improved its transport infrastructure, such as with its high-speed rail system, so that Chinese citizens now have more mobility. And as the technology industry grew, so did technology cities, as did the need to move people and materials through.

Also: Apple Q1 rises as iPhone sales deliver, but coronavirus a wildcard for Q2

The CDC and the NIH work together with China under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci and are currently developing a Phase 1 vaccine that can be effective against 2019-nCoV. However, the vaccine may not be ready for testing until spring and ready for full deployment until summer. In the intervening period, many more people can become infected and die – even if this corona virus is mainly present in China itself and does not become a global pandemic.

It is not unreasonable to believe that the virus will disrupt the technology supply chain in China. Even if this is stopped without a significant loss of human life, this type of disease from China – due to the continued use of wet markets that can infect people through zoonosis – is likely to continue for years. We can heal 2019-nCov very well, but there could be another and another, as long as the Chinese have wet markets.

Given the world’s hunger for consumer electronics, a plan is needed to address these diseases and their impact on the supply chain.

To begin with, the practice of wet markets in China may have to end. At first glance, it seems that something can be done quickly with a proclamation by the ruling party of China and the general secretary and president, Xi Jinping. However, the reality is that they are of great cultural importance to the Chinese people and that they are gradually being phased out in favor of more modernized ways to sell food in the retail trade, as happens in Western countries, can take many years. The Chinese have a strong cultural preference for buying live food, and a typical Chinese city can have hundreds of such markets. A more realistic scenario might be to eliminate the sale of live animals that are known carriers of coronaviruses and other potentially dangerous pathogens – but even that can take a long time.

Also: Will the smart factory benefit from 5G? Industry experts count

Aside from eliminating wet markets, Chinese technology manufacturers may need to invest in more robotic and automated systems instead of relying on a skilled workforce to produce their products. Huawei was the top 5G smartphone supplier in 2019

but if no one shows up to work, there are no transmitters and core equipment to build and therefore no 5g phones.

This has already started to a certain extent, such as with Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, which together with Pegatron are the two most important production and component companies for the iPhone. The two companies produce Apple products in their factories and have shipping centers in Zhangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai and other cities. In Wuhan, where 2019-nCoV is thought to have originated, more than 10,000 Foxconn employees are said to have been affected by the virus outbreak. From now on, every Chinese province that is crucial for technology product manufacturing has reported cases of 2019-nCoV.

In addition to robotics and automation, the other option is to relocate critical parts of the Chinese manufacturing industry from China. While moving key component production – such as semiconductors – would be difficult, it may be possible to move some aspects of the final assembly to Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil. These countries are far away from Asia, where these diseases are likely to spread the most. Chinese companies may want to do this themselves, strictly from the perspective of business continuity. However, this shift in production may prove to be an even greater challenge than ending wet markets or introducing more robotics and automation.

Also: Singapore, Malaysia limit online lies about coronavirus

Regardless of how we proceed, the threat of global supply chain disruption in the age of highly contagious pandemics is a problem that we are likely to face for decades to come. How should China and the world deal with the threat of disruption? Talk back and let me know.