A Bay Area family flew all the way to Southeast Asia, what some would call a trip of a lifetime, only to turn around and return to the United States once they recognized the severity of the novel corona virus.

They are now taking proactive measures to prevent others from getting sick when they are not yet sick.

“We just felt we could have exposed ourselves to it … we’re not sure,” said Gail Yip, who lives on the peninsula and traveled to Singapore at the start of a celebrity cruise to grow the corona virus exponentially in China.

However, when Yip touched down, she and her fellow travelers knew that they would have a difficult call – either on board the ship for a two-week excursion that was to dock in several Asian countries, or to return home instead. You close the latter.

“We planned it a year ago and it would be 16. We met and talked about the cruise beforehand and we were all excited,” said Yip.

With caution, Yip and her family voluntarily decided to quarantine for two weeks, even though they were not ill and showed no symptoms.

“It’s better for us,” said Yip. “This is the decision we all made.”

When it came to the cruise, it turned out that she might have made the right choice. The family has since found out which ship to be on and has refused entry into several ports in the past week.

