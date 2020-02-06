Coronavirus: 2 in Utah are followed after a trip to China

SALT LAKE CITY – Health workers in San Juan County say they are watching two travelers who have recently returned from China to the southeastern corner of Utah and may have been exposed to the new corona virus in that country.

The couple now does not have the disease, but is being evaluated to ensure that they are isolated and referred for medical care if they develop symptoms, San Juan Public Health and Utah Navajo Health System officials said in a statement.

“Based on the information currently known about the patient’s activities, there is no direct health risk to the general public,” the statement says.

No details have been provided about the two people being followed or their journeys to China. They are instructed to record their temperature twice a day, to look for symptoms and to stay away from assembly points. The health authorities said they communicate with the couple daily.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of new corona virus in Utah. More information is available online at the Utah Department of Health at health.utah.gov/coronavirus.