Coronation Street Yasmeen Nazir Geoff on the latest crime

Poor Yasmeen (Shelley King) has been literally busting on Coronation Street for some time because of her violent husband Geoff.

We lose a lot of the despicable things he’s done to him, and just when we think he can’t sink lower, he always seems to find a way to do it – just like next week.

Yasmeen is shocked when Dr. Gaddas tells him that he has a sexually transmitted infection, and he knows, of course, that Geoff’s trips to see the escorts are undoubtedly from where he came from.

But Geoff locks on to what the doctor said and tries to manipulate the situation to his advantage again.

“The thing is, Dr. Gaddas told him it might stop for a while,” says Shelley King, who has been playing on Yasmen’s Coronation Street since 2014. “If Geoff says he could have caught it from Sharif, he believes it may be the truth. He thinks there may be a suspicion that he may have carried it unknown for years. Again, Geoff is playing it smart.”

It seems that Geoff’s luck may have run out, because Yasmen, despite the doubts he has in his head, is not so easy to swing this time. She starts planning an escape and hides her bags under the stairs in the hope that her husband won’t find them. Needless to say, this will lead to tense scenes when Geoff returns home and asks for keys.

His problems and abuse will soon escalate as he takes him off the steering wheel, when he is locked, and his fragility is something that goes unnoticed; nor do what he wears.

With a cruel move, Geoff forces him to wear something that doesn’t even suit him, embarrassing him in front of all his friends.

“She puts on all the clothes she has, then she pulls out that dress, which is obviously not for her,” King explains. “It doesn’t fit, he thinks people are laughing at him, but in reality they’re shocked.” As to why Yasmeen does not use this moment to ask for help, King explained that Yasmeen is “confused, hungry and self-doubting” and has the idea that he cannot go to anyone.

Viewers have been shouting at Yasmen’s couches for some time in the hope that he will leave Geoff, but we see the boards turn dramatically as he leaves him dead after being hit.

“He doesn’t think coherently,” says King, “he hasn’t eaten properly for two and a half days. What he does reacts like an animal at an injured angle. He wants it all to end. He defends himself, he doesn’t attack him. , but it ends with bleeding on the kitchen floor ”.

Will Geoff survive and Yasmeen finally get rid of his grip, it remains to be seen …

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.