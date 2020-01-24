CORONATION Street viewers are convinced that Jade Fiz will now blackmail to see Hope after she has been attacked.

During tonight’s episode, Jade revealed that she didn’t tell the police what really happened when Fiz hit her with a cutting board.

7

Fans think that Jade Fiz will blackmail to see Hope now

Those who look at home know for sure that this is not the last one we see from Jade and think that she will now use the attack on Fiz to see her step sister.

When he went to Twitter to talk about it, one person wrote: “Jade is going to blackmail Fiz and Tyrone, I just know #Corrie”

A second added: “Ooh Jade is at the door, now she’s going to blackmail Fiz #Corrie.”

While a third commented: “Jade is going to blackmail Fiz, isn’t it? #Corrie xx”

Corrie viewers have watched with horror at how evil Jade has caused chaos since her arrival on the boulders.

7

Fiz looked scared about what Jade is going to do now

7

Jade said goodbye to her step sister

The education specialist was soon revealed as the daughter of John Stape – Fiz’s former boyfriend who kidnapped women and tortured them on the boulders.

Jade has planned to get custody of the children of Fiz and Tyrone, to have bruises on Hope and to have the child tell social services that Fiz hurt her.

After many back and forth all accusations fall against Fiz, but when she returns home, she is broken when Hope doesn’t even make eye contact.

After reuniting with Fiz, Hope rushes up and secretly calls Jade.

7

Hope was destroyed when she had to say goodbye to Jade

7

Hope asked to go with Jade

Later she lies awake and fully dressed in bed – ready to take off with Jade.

Tyrone and Fiz later discover that Hope has disappeared and know for sure that Jade has stolen her.

But Jade insists that she knows nothing about the disappearance of the child.

Fiz breaks into Jade’s house and finds a bag with her clothes, passports and a one-way ferry to France.

Fiz searches for Jade but finds her without Hope.

At the end of her chain, Fiz grabs a cutting board and hits the angry nanny with it.

Tyrone runs inside and is shocked to see Jade cold while Fiz is above her.

While they discuss what to do, they realize that Jade has disappeared.

7

Earlier this week, Fiz overlooked Jade

7

The police questioned her about Jade’s injury. Credit: ITV Press Handout

Yasmeen later finds that Jade is unconscious in a joke and it is not long before the police ask Fiz about the attack.

In a miraculous state of affairs, Jade tells the police that she has been robbed – meaning Fiz is off the hook.

Jade finally seems to get the message and says she is leaving – as she walks to the door, Hope comes running to the stars and begs, “Please take me with you.”

Jade replies: “I’m sorry, I can’t. You should be with your mom and dad, but I really love you and maybe I’ll see you again soon.”