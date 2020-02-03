Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen blames himself for Geoff’s abuse

Coronation Street star Shelley King has spoken out about the abuse of her alter ego Yasmeen Metcalfe at the hands of husband Geoff Metcalfe, who this week reaches frightening new heights when he turns her on after a failed magic trick leaves him humiliated.

“Yasmeen acts as Geoff’s assistant to the wizard at a child’s birthday party, but the” woman crushed in a box “goes wrong and he blames her,” says the actress Corrie. “Everyone laughs, but it’s all in a good mood, and at first Geoff sees the funny side and laughs with him.

“What she didn’t explain is that his ego was dented and he doesn’t like it to look stupid. When they get home, he sees that a video has been posted and he starts calling her names, aggressively calling the phone pushing her face and asking how she wants to be filmed and ridiculed.

“He shows again that in moments of extremis, such as when she left crabs in the food, he becomes uncontrolled and she has to calm him down. In both cases she feels she has done something wrong.

“Physically, Geoff is stronger than she is, and she feels threatened, and because of the constant way he has portrayed her and staggered in her confidence, she is willing to accept that his behavior is her fault.”

After the party incident, Yasmeen agrees on Wednesday, February 5 to make amends by re-practicing the trick so that they can perfect it, only for Geoff to lock her in the box and leave her in the house. The terrified woman is eventually found by son-in-law Tim Metcalfe and begins to be open about her husband’s treatment for her friends – but Geoff quickly manipulates her to feel sympathy for him by sharing tragic details of his past.

The slow-burning storyline has struck a chord with the audience, and King explains that her character has deliberately become the target by controlling Geoff, who has subtly struck her vulnerabilities, in particular not wanting to be lonely in her phase of life.

“She is like so many women my age, she finds herself alone and with a charming man who walked into her life and started taking care of her. He knows how to talk to women, how to feel good. He was attracted to Audrey Roberts, but she has too many people around her who might have stood in her way, Alya is all that Yasmeen has and she is entangled in her own life. Yasmeen was the smart choice for Geoff.

“Many women approached me and said they know someone, or they are someone who has experienced this. By looking at the storyline, they get a kind of recognition and they don’t feel isolated and talk about it. Hopefully it gives them a reference point and they no longer feel alone.

“I met a survivor of compulsive control whose experiences were no different from Yasmeen’s. She was captivated by this charming and felt a need to make a marriage work because of feelings of abandonment similar to Yasmeen after the affair of her ex. Often the protagonist of coercion chooses someone who appears to be stronger than themselves because they need protection, so there is a duality of dependence and they will try to take that power away.

“This type of drip feeds so gradually that you begin to understand how someone is in this situation without realizing it.”

On Friday, February 7, Yasmeen is seriously thinking about her future with Geoff as she embarks on a bus trip from the locals to Blackpool (on the occasion of the 10,000th episode of Corrie). Will she finally cut off the ties of her manipulative husband?

Visit our devotee Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers