There’s a lot of talk about dresses and favors right now on Coronation Street as Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) are excitedly planning a spring 2020 wedding, the historic first marriage between two of Weatherfield’s most powerful clans.

This is of course the case when the ghost of Sarah’s villain Gary Windass (Mikey North) emerges over the couple’s big day, while Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teases the murderous artisan’s crimes that could catch up with him in his old man’s time Flame ties the knot with its arch enemy.

“There is a big, explosive story for Gary at the time we traditionally do our undressed week in May during the UK Got Talent live shows,” said the show’s boss RadioTimes.com in our exclusive preview of 2020. “Adam has secretly conspired against him and threatens to lead the authorities to Rick Neelan’s final resting place, which Gary killed and buried in the forest last year.

“We resisted the urge to dig out Rick’s body as far as it feels like everyone is anticipating it. So we’re playing with the audience’s expectations.”

Meanwhile, Adam is happy to rub his competitor’s face with having his girl. The couple follows the lawyer’s spontaneous suggestion during the armed Christmas Day siege that claimed the life of Robert Preston and put Sarah’s sister-in-law Shona Platt in a possibly permanent coma, but the Grim Reaper follows Gary so I fear this wedding may be due to of his story with the bride end in disaster.

Gary has made no friends at the moment and has gone from horror to hero after saving Sarah’s son Harry’s life in the siege – he was probably not unselfish when he used him as a human shield against gunslinger Derek – for the rent for Underworld to suddenly raise and put his Ex’s livelihood is at risk. Despite his growing status as the most hated man on the cobblestones, there is still little chance that Sarah will succumb to temptation and fall back into the arms of her former lover …

“I think Sarah is much better off with Adam, but maybe she has a little more for Gary,” O’Brien observed. “He knows a lot about her and was there for her when she was going through a difficult time. I love to watch Mikey and Adam fight over me. I am a happy girl! “

