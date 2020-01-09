Coronation Street Spoiler: When Does Liz McDonald Leave?

Loading...

The conflict occurs later this year on Coronation Street when a shocking event triggers an extensive plot in which Weatherfield’s most powerful families are at odds.

Speak with RadioTimes.com For the next 12 months, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod announced that he plans to pit some of the soap clans against each other after a twist that no one will see. “There’s a huge event in spring that has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve made since I appeared on the show,” he said.

“Something terribly difficult attracts three to four different families and forces them to deal with the most difficult thing you can imagine. After Steve and Tracy survived New Year’s indiscretion with Paula, their relationship will be back on the strongest foundation, just as this happens, which is reflected in a history of the clans in the war. “

As a result of the turmoil between relatives, bite-size matriarch Liz McDonald will say goodbye in the summer after actress Bev Callard announced at the end of last year that the show would end – though MacLeod is quick to point out that the door will remain open.

“Bev goes out with a bang and we certainly won’t kill Liz,” he says. “Steve is in a nightmare situation and Liz is trying to do something heroic for her son to save him.

“Ultimately, that will determine the best place for Liz who is not in Weatherfield because she and Steve are upset with each other.”

Mikey North, also known as bad boy builder Gary Windass, has also hinted that a groundbreaking story is emerging that teases us in December that his arrogant alter ego will start a new page earlier this year, but it won’t last due to the ambiguous event on the horizon.

“After the fallout of Christmas and his share of the siege, Gary will get a little better in early 2020,” he said. “Then he’ll go back to the dark side when something very unexpected happens – and I can’t say more!”

Is it the same thing? Could Killer Gary’s crimes return to pursue him and mess up the community? Or will he be forced to take another life to cover up the traces of the deaths for which he is already responsible?

Loan shark Rick Neelan is buried in the forest after his fatal club blow, and MacLeod hinted that the body could be unearthed in late May if the soap traditionally grows the same week as Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows.

Gary may not be involved at all, with the only concrete result we know: the sensational story is directly about McDonalds and Barlows.

We’ll just say that – expect the unexpected …

