Coronation Street spoiler: what is Carla Connor's big 2020 storyline?

Carla Connor’s collapse after the collapse of the factory roof in 2019 put Coronation Street fan favorite Alison King in the spotlight, and a groundbreaking episode was told from her perspective as she lost sight of reality. It’s fair to say that the ex-Underworld boss has been pretty quiet since then – but that will change now.

Producer Iain MacLeod talked about the exciting coming year of soap RadioTimes.com that Carla will soon be the focus of an act that reviews her mental health plans and sheds new light on what happened when she was missing on the street and was finally found in a grubby crouch without remembering where she had been.

“In April we discover something about her” lost weekend “, on which she was missing during her breakdown, which we never knew before,” reveals the show boss. “This is a real obstacle for you and your friend Peter Barlow – in the end he forgives her and you will survive, but it is a reason for the friction between them.”

After a decade of turbulent, occasionally destructive, romantic, and troubled souls, Carla and Peter are exceptionally in a good place, and their legion of fans will be delighted to hear that MacLeod intends to maintain this at least for now.

“You are our Taylor and Burton,” he smiles. “Will they be together in 10 years? Who knows? But I don’t see them split up anytime soon. What you will see is interesting because it happened at a time when Carla was not in possession of her mental health.

“After Carla’s mental health story, I have an appetite to see her back in the saddle. We had to have a time when she cared for herself instead of running a business that we knew was her Now I want to see her regain her status as Queen of the Paving Stones. “

