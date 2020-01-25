Coronation Street Spoiler The tragedy for Maria and Geoff terrorizes Yasmeen - the drama of the next week

Coronation Street has been like a slow glitch with multiple plot lines panting on the screen lately. For example, Gary’s and Derek’s armed siege over Christmas was strangely lacking in tension, while all the nonsense that Gemma, Ches and their quads became company toys from Freshco’s supermarket felt ridiculous. However, I get more and more troubled by Geoff’s insidious lighting of poor Yasmeen, to the extent that I now climb onto the TV and want to threaten him with some of the vacuum cleaner attachments that he is forcing her to use around her already immaculate home.

As we have seen, Geoff’s recent attempt to undermine Yasmeen’s self-confidence has been to make her think she is an alcoholic. However, when she attends an AA meeting with a supportive Peter and believes that she has no problem drinking, Geoff sees that he is finding more ways to doubt his wife about her own health.

On Wednesday, however, doctors told the repetition of a species other than a pregnant Maria that she had lost her baby (long-time viewers will remember that she had a stillborn son in 2008). But this latest tragedy is likely to become a story about missed vaccinations since Maria discovered she caught measles from Baby Bertie who didn’t have his vaccinations. “Measles are on the rise again and shouldn’t be,” says actor Samia Longchambon. “Some people choose not to vaccinate their children. Of course it’s a personal decision, but it can have a snowball effect. So it’s really important to show this. “

