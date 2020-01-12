Coronation street spoiler: Shona suffers from amnesia and Fiz is in crisis from 13 to 17 January 2020

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding had the most elaborate maternity leave in the series’ history. Usually, actresses who have bravely concealed pregnancy thresholds behind ever larger handbags or roughly knitted sweaters are suddenly asked to help sick relatives off the screen. But there was nothing so ordinary for Shona.

After she was shot on Christmas Day, it seemed like she was in a coma for the entire time Goulding isn’t there. Now there is an unforeseen complication: Shona is supposed to regain consciousness, but it soon becomes clear that she no longer recognizes David.

If, like me, you shudder at the prospect of memory loss (mainly because you’re still marked by Teri Bauer’s amnesia in 24), you will no doubt moan already. Because it can take up to a year for Shona to show signs of improvement. I suspect this could be the period in which goulding may not be present. Practical what?

Those who want to mock every time Geoff appears on the screen have cause for concern when he tells Yasmeen’s friends that she is an alcoholic. But will she like Cathy and Brian who are fascinated by his lies? One thing is certain: an already suspicious Alya is not easily fooled and finally tries to convince her grandmother to disagree with Geoff.

And as for malicious intrigue, we also have a nanny from hell trying to make sure Fiz has nothing left. At first she was aiming at her children, now she is trying to throw Fiz out of the family home as the social welfare team’s investigation begins.