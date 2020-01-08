Coronation Street Spoiler - Fiz Stape discovers Jade Rowan's identity in a kidnapping campaign

Loading...

After months of manipulation, Fiz Stape was finally revealed the true identity of the Coronation Street cuckoo in Jade Rowan’s nest – the cheeky childminder is the secret daughter of her late husband, the murderer John Stape, and has vindictively hoped his widow was targeted at the half-sister.

Fiz and partner Tyrone Dobbs were informed of social services on Wednesday, January 8. Another family member entered after Hope and Ty’s daughter Ruby Dobbs were treated after allegations of abuse of Fiz’s parents against her daughter.

Fiz and Tyrone were thrilled to learn that the living nanny Jade Stapes was a long-lost offspring, and the redhead wavered that she had been played and insisted that John had never mentioned that he had a daughter when they were together (He died in 2011 after being spelled out as the most unlikely serial killer by Weatherfield).

The sneaky jade turned on the waterworks and fed the authorities a lot of lies that Fiz knew who she was and was ready to meet her siblings. Jade was denied custody of Hope despite attempting to discredit Fiz as a parent by accusing her of non-existent child abuse. She turned the knife and chatted that Fiz had bought the gun for Chef Gary Windass’ antique shop, which was used in the Christmas Day siege. This means that she knowingly classified life as a risk and could not trust her own children.

I only speak to RadioTimes.com Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said about the big storylines for 2020 that the storyline is headed towards a heady high point, a really high octane ending.

The next week, viewers will see Jade trying to smuggle Hope out of the country from the sidelines and book one-way tickets for a ferry to France for both. As it turned out in her showdown with Fiz, Jade was brainwashed by her own mother to learn the truth about her insidious father. She believed that his crimes were Fiz’s fault, and MacLeod hinted that the character could be released before the final curtain.

“At some point we will undermine people’s expectations regarding their opinion of jade, which will be interesting.” With Hope and Ruby in the care, will there be irreversible damage?

