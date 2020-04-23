Coronation Street “Rula Lenska resigns from Claudia Colby’s office”

After her character’s departure from Ken Barlow, Rula Lenska has reportedly said goodbye to Coronation Street, reporting that she has left the role of Claudia Colby.

Claudia, who performed at the show for the first time in 2009, made soap regularly in 2018 and it didn’t take long before she and Ken Barlow (William Roache) lived together.

Both characters have since moved to the Stillwater Retirement Home, where Tracy bought the number 1 when she left.

But by no means the end of the road for them, the activity followed them home, which became a semi-regular competition track – it also brought back the fan favorite Norris Cole.

But in recent scenes, Ken’s and Claudia’s relationship has reached a rock, and the couple has now decided to break up – it could be the end of Claudia’s protest.

According to The Sun, one source said: “The door is definitely open for Skateboard to return and Claudia still has connections on the street. But now Claudia’s life is on the Stillwater porch and Ken is behind her.

While this may say goodbye to Rula and Claudia right now, there is every chance we’ll see him at some point in Weatherfield in the future.

As for Ken, Corrie’s original has decided that the nursing home is not just for her, and that decision ended their cohabitation.

Packing her bags and saying goodbye, she was shocked at how she would leave after doing everything for her — Ken promised to do his financially right thing.

Coronation Street declined to comment when contacted RaadioTimes.com.

Coronation Street is currently airing on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm as the number of episodes is reduced after production is suspended.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.