Coronation Street ranks Daniel Osbourne back

Rob Mallard’s retirement leave is over as Daniel returns to Coronation Street next week after his decision to take some time away from Weatherfield to participate in the grief experience – something he said was the best he could have done.

Viewers remember that things hadn’t been nice for Daniel for some time before he left a year earlier.

In October, she lost her wife Sinead and never really took the time to grieve her healthily.

Instead, he soon found himself in another relationship, this time with Bethany Platt, but as you might have guessed, it was a romance never intended – kissing her while his wife was on her deathbed is never a good way to start a new relationship.

His downward spiral continued when he proposed to Bethany, but decided to use the Sinead ring to do so.

Unsurprisingly, those close to him realized that intervention was needed, and when it was suggested that the grief go back, he stopped.

When he returns, he meets Ken, who is happy to see what the new man looks like.

Far from the confusion he was on leaving, he seems to be normal again and assures him that his resignation was definitely worth it.

In general, he wants to emphasize what a positive experience it was. Could Daniel have happier times on the horizon, or has he not lost as much of his wife as he claims he has?

Next week, more dramas will appear on the street as Yasmeen tortures the escalation under Geoff’s reach to a level where he hangs out, while Asha continues to drop her topless video, changing the Internet – a situation Dev could have made worse.

Coronation Street is currently airing on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm as the number of episodes is reduced after production is suspended.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.