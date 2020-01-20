Coronation Street | Has Shona finally left Corrie?

Coronation Street said goodbye to Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) on ​​Monday evening when she was on her way to medical treatment.

Last week she woke up from a coma and found that she had a severe memory loss.

The Christmas Day shoot had a bigger impact than she thought and she couldn’t remember her husband or family.

Poor David was terrified when Shona mistakenly thought Max was her murderer, Clayton.

In the last episodes, however, there was hope for Shona.

David realized that there was no way to help Shona in Weatherfield and had to make a heartbreaking decision.

He had a heart-to-heart relationship with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) and told them that Shona would go to Leeds for treatment.

As a result, David was worried about how to deal with getting the kids to and from Leeds, but his family was on hand to assure him that they would help.

It was Max who took the news badly, feeling guilty that he said before that he didn’t want Shona in his life.

With the guilt that crept into him, David said: “She’ll be fine, it’ll just take more time, that’s all. She needs special care.”

In addition, David made the difficult decision to send Max to Marion Logan for a few days a week to reduce his workload.

Regarding whether Shona will be back, Coronation Street declined to comment officially on her return flight date when asked by RadioTimes.com,

Julia’s departure is linked to her planned maternity leave.

On the show, the doctors said that it would take them a year to regain their memory. So it couldn’t be January 2021 until fans see Shona again.

