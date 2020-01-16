The evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) is one of the biggest villains on Coronation Street due to his enforced control over Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King).

In the past few weeks, his influence on his partner has increased day by day as Yasmeen has become a shell of her former self.

There is also no sign of a slowdown after Geoff took her bank cards to keep Yasmeen indoors Wednesday night.

However, according to Coronation Street chief Iain MacLeod, it could soon be light when Geoff and Yasmeen reach the end of the tunnel RadioTimes.com an exclusive insight into the plot …

MacLeod explained that Geoff’s behavior patterns often don’t stop until it’s too late, adding that the victim is usually fully detained.

“Detention is sometimes more literal: the perpetrator controls his partner’s access to money when he leaves the house and who he sees – including what and when he eats. We will examine all of these aspects of this complex and important social problem in the coming episodes as Geoff’s stranglehold on Yasmeen increases, ”MacLeod said.

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod

The showrunner addressed the potential end of the story and said: “Behavior control is a spectrum and I really hope that the action at the less insidious end will have a positive effect on the viewer’s attitude towards their loved ones. And in an emergency, where Geoff is on the way, I hope that people at home who are in abusive relationships have the courage and insight to get out before it’s too late.

“Based on the evidence of the letters I have already received, I really believe that this will be the case.”

Will Yasmeen find help from Cathy before it’s too late? Or are there other twists in history?

