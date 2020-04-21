Coronation Street Gary Windass kill Kelly’s mother?

Coronation Street’s Gary Windass (Mikey North) is intrigued when he learns that Kelly Neelan is no longer attending her private school, which was quite awkward and certainly not cheap.

The reason why he is so interested in it? Well, he has secretly paid the fees since his father Rick was killed, and so when he hears that the woman has left because his mother Claire could no longer afford the costs, he immediately suspects that something is not right…

Suspecting that Claire has to pocket money herself, choosing her financial gain to get the child a good education, she can’t get involved – even if it jeopardizes her blind and murderous secret.

When Claire turns to see a furniture store, she sees it as an opportunity to try to influence her to make the right decision for her daughter.

Telling the woman that she has been in contact with Rick, she says she knows she is still paying the fee and invites her to think about what could happen if she ever found out that the woman was taking cash for herself.

He even goes so far as to say outright that Rick will kill him if he ever knows the truth.

But when Rick is gone, does Gary really mean he’s going to kill him?

Nevertheless, his intervention seems to have done the trick, and Claire leaves in a hurry, according to Gary.

Unfortunately, she is spotted leaving Maria, who doesn’t waste time asking Gary who the mysterious woman he was talking to was.

Because she has so many lineages and so many secrets she has to keep, at least for all the crimes, she has a duty to talk herself into the hole, while ensuring that the woman does not grow suspicious.

How long can Gary keep Rick’s murder a secret? And will he ever be motivated to kill again?

