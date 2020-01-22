Coronation Street fans' horror as Fiz kills Jade with a loaf of bread - The Sun

CORONATION Street fans are in shock after Fiz Brown wanted to kill her stepdaughter Jade Rowan.

The second-hand furniture logger – played by actress Jennie McAlpine in the ITV soap opera – was desperate tonight when her diabolical daughter Hope went missing after she ran away from home.

Jade landed on the carpet with blood flowing from her face

Fiz broke through in Jade’s house for fear of the worst and – aware of what John Stape did all those years ago – went to the attic, afraid her daughter was tied up there.

But instead of finding her daughter, she found a number of packed bags with ferry tickets for Jade and Hope for a new life in France.

She called the police who immediately started investigating Jade and joined them as Tyrone set off for the search for Hope.

In the meantime, Jade had tracked down Hope, hid it from her father’s grave, and brought her home.

Fiz sounded tonight with a bread board on Coronation Street

The couple had a furious confrontation for the violence

By the time she got there, Tyrone was home and after a row he hurried Hope to the hospital and left Jade waiting in the house.

That turned out to be a potentially fatal mistake, because when Fiz came home, she furiously flew to Jade and refused to believe that Hope was safe in the hospital.

And when Jade tried to leave, Fiz grabbed a loaf of bread and hit her over it, leaving her bleeding and unconscious on the floor.

Fans are convinced that Jade is dead after Fiz’s mood.

Afterwards, Fiz seemed shocked by what she had done

The soap ended with Jade cold on the carpet last night

One wrote: “Omg Fiz … ze she killed Jade … 😨.”

Another wrote: “Oh damn it, turn on Corrie and big bad Fiz has just slammed it and killed some bint. This is really prime time TV!”

A third asked, “Did Fiz kill Jade? I hope not.”

Another tweet: “Fiz did not believe Jade was bringing Tyrone Hope to the hospital, now she has knocked Jade out. But did STUPID FIZ kill her? If so, will she go for life?”

Coronation Street’s Fiz confronts Jade about the plan to steal Hope from her