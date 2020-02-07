Coronation Street fans are angrier than the 10,000. Follow tonight with EastEnders – The Sun clashes

SOAP fans were angry when the 10,000. Episode of Coronation Street clashes with EastEnders tonight.

The one-hour Corrie milestone begins at 7:30 p.m. on ITV. EastEnders will be playing on BBC One at 8 p.m.

Viewers asked why EastEnders wasn’t pushed back for half an hour, as is usually the case when there is a particularly big conflict in Soapland.

An astonished viewer wrote online: “At BBC1 a question of sport is announced at 8.30am, which is basically a filling program. So why is there no question of sport at 8pm and at 8.30pm EE.

“You could easily change the schedule. Maybe you will.”

Today’s Corrie episode is particularly interesting for show legend William Roache, who appeared in the first episode 60 years ago.

The actor is the longest-serving character in Britain’s longest-running soap.

Disaster attacks on the trip to Blackpool on Coronation Street

EastEnders is tonight at 8pmCredit: BBC

Coronation street legend Roache in the first episode of soap 60 years ago Credit: Rex Features

The 87-year-old, who plays Ken Barlow, and her friend Claudia Colby, played by Rula Lenska [70], take a bus trip from Rovers landlord Jenny Connor – Sally Ann Matthews [49] to Blackpool.

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod hoped that the episode would be a classic and said that it would not be without dramas.

During a bus trip to Blackpool there will be a tragedy strike that will make a character realize that he has to go to new pastures.

In the anniversary episode, Rita is shocked to receive the ashes of her estranged husband Dennis along with a message asking her to distribute them to Blackpool.

Jenny gets wind of Rita’s mission and decides to organize an excursion for the residents – which will end in disaster.

According to the ITV, there will subsequently be “shared memories, uncovered secrets and growing tensions if it looks as if they cannot make it to Blackpool before dark”.

Corries William Roache denies that Ken Barlow will be killed after fans feared he was ill

