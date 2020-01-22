Coronation Street | Did Fiz Stape kill Jade Rowan?

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) unleashed her anger on Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) and attacked her with a cutting board. She fainted that she had kidnapped her daughter Hope Stape. Did the stressed mother murder her little girl’s long-lost sister?

The installation of Coronation Street ended on Wednesday, January 22nd, when Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) caught the former nanny Jade on the floor and his partner stood over his body. Fiz is not aware that Hope is actually safe after her disappearance and that Grandma Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is being examined in the hospital. Ironically, it was Jade who found her missing siblings in the graveyard and brought them back home to Ty and his Nana while Fiz was out.

There are tremendous consequences if Fiz gets the wrong end of the racket on Friday, January 24, when Jade mysteriously disappears as her attacker turns her back as she frantically discusses her next move with Tyrone. After surviving the attack, neighbor Yasmeen Metcalfe finds her in the ginnel until she passes out again.

The police soon call to ask Fiz about Jade’s injuries, but the family ranks closely when Evelyn insists they know nothing. Will Jade wake up and reveal what happened? Or worse, what if she doesn’t get through and Fiz is guilty of murder – just like her evil ex and Jade’s late father John Stape?

After Friday’s teasers, Jade is not mentioned in any ITV advertising for Corrie, so anything is possible. Speak with RadioTimes.com When producer Iain MacLeod revisited the sensational Stape serial killer story, he said: “Jade’s brilliant, crazy, secret attack on the Dobbs household was fabulous, exciting, slightly aggravated and, I say, combative.

“At some point we will undermine people’s expectations about jade, which will be interesting.” Henshall claims that her alter ego herself is a victim, despite her introduction as a cuckoo in the nest, who deliberately tried to paint Fiz as a terrible parent to get custody of Hope. In a way, the jade’s vendetta subsides, but it might be too late …

“Jade has been lied to by her mother all her life and told so many things about Fiz that are not true. She was brainwashed, so she wanted to protect her little sister from a woman who she saw as a danger. I think some people might change their minds about jade as the story unfolds, but we’ll have to wait and see. “

That is if she survives being hit with a wooden cutting board …

