Coronation Street | Daniel's choice of vaccination leads to a Maria miscarriage

Coronation Street is about to emit a devastating development for Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

She will miscarry in the coming weeks – and that may be due to Daniel Osbourne’s (Rob Mallard) parenting.

Weatherfield has been a difficult place for Daniel lately after his wife Sinead (Katie McGlynn) died last year.

As a result, he raised Baby Bertie himself, and no doubt it was difficult.

While struggling with his grief, Daniel found it too painful to see Bertie cry when he received his first MMR shot and decided not to give him the second.

However, this was possibly the worst thing he could have done when Bertie got measles and was taken to the hospital seriously ill.

But there seem to be more tragedies in Coronation Street during the week – this time for Maria.

She has flu-like symptoms and eventually suffers from miscarriage.

Of course, she’s devastated to lose the baby she was expecting with Gary Windass (Mikey North), but it gets angry when she realizes it’s because she got in touch with Bertie.

Samia said of the scenes: “She is very upset with Daniel that he did not manage Bertie’s pushes, but she is also frustrated with her own mother because she finds out that she was not vaccinated as a child, which could have been prevented. “

Rob added: “When the advisor confirms that Bertie has measles, Daniel immediately feels guilty and then scared. It doesn’t occur to him that it went beyond Bertie from the beginning. He is not aware of the other effects at all. “

Coronation Street worked with NHS medical professionals to ensure the accuracy of the story.

