Coronation Street Carla Connor will take over Rovers when Johnny leaves

Johnny Connor’s (Richard Hawley) cage has been shaken by the arrival of Rovers host Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) on Coronation Street, a face of the journalist’s past that he is less than happy to see, and he will flee the country next week to avoid confrontation. whatever happened between them and left the daughter Carla Connor (Alison King) in charge!

Uninterested to see the charming businessman Scott, who has become a temporary tenant in the back room of the Weatherfield irrigation room, Johnny immediately advises his wife Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) to visit Eva Price and her granddaughter Susie in France so she can avoid awkward conversations. .

Jenny, who has to be admired a little at her husband’s request to leave them all, worries that they can’t arrange for them to cover them until Carla steps in and offers to partner Barros (who was a former Rover landlord) bar with former Toyah Battersby. ).

So as Johnny and Jenny prepare to say a revoir of relief, Mr. Connor has a constant and extremely uncomfortable confrontation with Scott. Against this background, men acknowledge and reject the fact that they knew each other before, but privately it is clear that their connection is something quite sinful and that no one wants to reveal …

Feeling worried about letting the cat out of the bag, Scott reassures Johnny that there are no hard feelings about what happened in the past – but what was it? You can read RaadioTimes.comHere are the theories …

Looks like we’ll have to wait for Johnny to return from France before we can learn more about his and Scott’s secrets, but in the meantime, we have a chance for Carlast to become Rovers Return’s temporary boss after a quiet few months on screen.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod hinted earlier this year that he wanted to put a fan favorite back at the center: “After his mental health story in 2019, I have the appetite to see Carlat back in the saddle and restore his status as Queen of Cobblestones,” he told us.

“In the spring, we discovered something about his lost weekend, where he disappeared after Rana’s death, something we didn’t know before and which is planting a friction seed between him and Peter.”

Could Scott be the catalyst for this twist? Is Johnny’s fear of his presence related to a desire to protect Carla from something he isn’t even aware of? Whatever happens, we see it as Carla’s attempt to run Rovers full time. It definitely has to happen one of these days …

