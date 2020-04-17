Coronation Street Asha Alahan’s sex life destroys her life, says the actress

Teenager Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) is at the center of a shocking new storyline where explicit images of her that Crush Corey Brent has made in a video call have become viral. Now the schoolgirl of Coronation Street has been killed in a cruel rumor and feels completely betrayed.

When naughty Corey took screenshots after Asking her to leave the virtual chat, only viewers know that it was really Kelly Neelan who uploaded the pictures when the boy brilliantly wiped the phone.

Who is responsible for Asha’s nightmare is a threatening story that only begins with information from the NSPCC that sheds light on the dangers of sharing sexual images with young people online. RaadioTimes.com told a thought-provoking storyline to 17-year-old Gorey, who has been playing Ashat since he was six years old.

How did it feel to get such a great story?

I was proud to have the subject shed light on and to educate people. I was probably nervous because it’s such a big deal, but I was excited to have something to get my teeth in. I had the privilege of being the one who brought this audience.

Has such a thing happened to someone you know in real life?

Yes, to my school girl. He basically did something similar to what Asha did, and it got around – everyone saw it, even if they didn’t want to, you get horrible people trying to spread it. The police came to school, his parents met with the teachers, they tried the hardest to hide it, but everyone knew it was happening. It was heartbreaking when this girl descended into a spiral she could not escape. It brought me home how serious the subject is, and it made me not want to hold back in the show so that the audience could see what it could do to people.

Did Asha feel pressured for Corey to end the call?

Asha thought it would make them an “official” boyfriend and girlfriend, it was almost an expectation that that’s what you would do when you’re with a boy at this stage. Corey put pressure on her in the sense that she didn’t respond, she was nervous and she has had the self-esteem problems we saw last year when she bleached her skin. She wasn’t confident, but she thought she would feel better and want more from Corey if she did what she asked – and she told her how beautiful she was, trying to make herself feel so good that she did. But he only told the woman what he wanted to hear.

Asha makes herself walking around Amy’s party, who can she turn to?

I don’t think there’s anyone after Ashal. Kelly has tried to turn Asha against Amy, so she doesn’t want to talk to her. His father, Dev, would react as he did with lightening his skin, his twin brother, Aadi, doesn’t want to discuss something so personal – it’s his body, not the kind of thing you want to talk to your brother about. Asha wants the ground to swallow her, close the world and let it blow.

Asha lost her mother seven years ago, does she feel more lost because of it?

It would be different if Sunita were there for her, because she would have another woman to talk to, and she would be more understanding. It is embarrassing to talk to the father and brother about the girls’ affairs. Dev brings Sunita up when he tells him what he did, he is reluctant and says his dead mother would be ashamed of him, which is a very small blow. Losing her mother plays a big role in Asha’s problems, but they don’t necessarily result.

Could he forgive Corey if he knew he didn’t upload the pictures?

Corey apologizes for taking the pictures without his consent. Next week is a scene where they discuss why it was wrong. They have an explanatory conversation, which I think is very important to show the audience, people need to know and understand what happened. Deep Down Corey is a cute guy and I think he really likes Asha. When he found out it was Kelly, his instincts were to trust Corey better than he realized. It probably wasn’t appropriate for her to watch the video at Amy’s party, but she didn’t know Kelly was watching over her shoulder.

What is the long-term impact on Asha’s life after that?

His self-esteem was destroyed by a skin-enlightening plot, the first time we found out what was really going on with him as a character – myself included. Ashaga is on our way at the same time. The case violates his self-esteem again, Dev flies by the handle and involves the police without his consent, so it only gets worse because he can’t trust anyone. Asha thinks the worst has already happened, but it continues – she can’t even walk down her street without everyone watching her. It completely ruins his life. I would like it to flourish and be more confident, but that doesn’t seem to be the case right now …

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to see more, check out our TV schedule.