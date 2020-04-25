Corona virus: US Open will be placed behind closed door with ‘very unlikely’

The corona virus epidemic has halted the ATP and WTA seasons, and the remaining Grand Slam scheduled for 2020 were also affected by the health crisis.

The Clay Court event will start on September 20, while the French Open will transition to a later date in the calendar after the Open Bledon is canceled.

The main draw of the Flushing Meadows will start on August 31st and the American Tennis Association (USTA) will still be able to play hopefully, but it can vary greatly depending on how things are going to happen in the coming weeks.

According to the New York Post, chief USTA operator Mike Dowse said, “Time is approaching with the last grand slam at this point.”

“Of course, our ambition is to run a tournament. It cannot be a driving factor. The driving factors are the health and well-being of players, fans and employees.

“We decided around June to make that decision.”

Dowse said the possibility of not having a fan: “Play without the crowd-we take nothing from the table-but there are very few possibilities.

“It’s not really in the spirit of tennis celebration. We can’t see this as an option.

“Unless a medical professional comes back in a sure way to have a safe tournament without a fan, you can see it at that point.”

Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu are the dominant US Open single champions.

