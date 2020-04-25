Corona Virus: The opening of the F1 race in 2020 is ‘probably compromised’, says Sebastian Vettel.

Like most sports around the world, the F1 was greatly affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The spread of COVID-19 has canceled the scheduled opening of the season in Australia. After that, the seventh round championship was postponed and the organizers had to cancel the famous Monaco Grand Prix.

Although 13 races remained on the calendar due to that, the French Grand Prix is ​​also expected to fall on the roadside due to national government regulations.

Austria played the next game following the schedule after the F1 started racing on July 5 towards Spielberg.

Austrian sports minister Werner Kogler said the government, which relaxed the lockout restrictions, would not try to stop the game without a fan.

Vettel desperately wants to go back behind the wheel, but safety replaces his ambition to return to the race and the F1 can be put under commercial pressure.

# Seb5’s smile brightens the day 😁 # essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Kc1KYAjKVC

— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 13, 2020

“We talked about a significant amount within the Grand Prix Driver’s Association (GPDA),” Vettel asked F1’s official website on how to handle returns to tracks.

“It’s a very difficult problem. It’s a difficult decision. On the one hand, you keep the health of the sport from a business standpoint, and on the other hand, you are responsible for the people on the ranch.

“It’s a publicly held sport, but we usually have a lot of people coming to see our race. We need to make sure we’re taking care of the public as much as we take care of ourselves. Now we can go back and start racing again. There are many options to think about the best format.

“I don’t know if there are no fans, including fans, ghost races, north races, etc. I think no one likes to race in front of the empty bleachers. The problem is when the right time to hold hands is when you want to start racing again Is that we can be held much faster than the race in a familiar way.

“What we all want is to return to normal for Formula 1 as well as for everyone and the whole world. However, as mentioned earlier, the best prescription is patience.

“If you are a painful and selfish person who wants to go back to the car, there are many people who want to race but love a lot more than the situation right now.

“Perhaps when we first started out, the first few races would be compromised compared to what we were accustomed to, but because we want to compete in a way that is familiar to everyone. In front of fans with a good mood, we will see.”

