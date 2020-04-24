Corona Virus: The fate of the US Open will be decided in June

“There’s nothing out of the table,” said Mike Dowse, chief executive of the American Tennis Association, and the final decision on the fate of the event will be made in June, but it’s still a goal to get fans to attend this event.

“Playing without the crowd, we are taking nothing at the table,” said Dauz Woods. “But at the moment there is little possibility.” “It’s not in the spirit of tennis celebrations.”

Dowse’s comments come because the indoor court of the National Tennis Center in New York was being used as a temporary hospital facility to treat people affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Although indoor tennis courts have been transformed into hospital areas, Louis Armstrong Stadium has been transformed into a dining assembly area for patients, volunteers and local school children.

New York remains the most difficult area in the United States, with 31,000 dead, including 10,800 in New York City. More than 640,000 Americans are infected with Covid-19.

Dowse said he is in contact with six doctors and will seek advice when taking the next steps.

“We are very happy to be riding the Grand Slam for the fourth time,” Dow said. “Time is approaching at this point.”

“Obviously our ambition is to run a tournament.” The driving factors are the health and well-being of athletes, fans and employees. “

Dow said he had time to seek medical professional advice before making a final decision.

“We are looking at the June time frame to make that decision. We will access it through a medical advisory group. We have 5-6 intentions to consult. Based on this information, we have a safe game.” If you do, you will make a decision “Tournament.”

The US Open is now the next major tournament scheduled from August 31 to September 13, the mble bledon will be canceled and the French Open will begin on September 20 in Paris’ red clay.

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed