Corona virus testing will soon take place at the Richmond State Laboratory

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) – Hundreds came to UC Berkley’s School of Public Health on Thursday to learn the facts about the corona virus.

Health officials say there are no reported cases of the virus on campus, but some students who have family in China are afraid.

“You can’t drive cars on the street, everyone has to stay at home, you can go to the supermarket every two days,” said student Gray Cheng.

“I’m worried about how long the outbreak will last,” said student Cecilia Fei.

The Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Art Reingold, states that there are 12 confirmed cases in the United States. Two are in Santa Clara County and two are in San Benito County.

“Every day brings more cases and more deaths worldwide, especially in China,” said Reingold.

Next week, scientists from a state laboratory in Richmond will begin testing for the corona virus. Testing at the federal level currently takes about a week.

“The samples are no longer sent to Atlanta, the process can be accelerated,” added Reingold.

