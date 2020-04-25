Corona virus: Struff, Djokovic, aid funding plan

Djokovic told Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal earlier this month that they had talked about a relief fund that would distribute up to $ 4.5 million to ranking players whose ATP tour was suspended until July 13.

Struff, 34th in the world, backed up this plan, and it was important that Djokovic, the chairman of the ATP player council, was leading this process.

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are trying to raise funds for low-ranking players.

“You have to see [it] from both sides. Of course, I have no income, but I’ve been running well in the past few years and have been able to set aside money. I think it’s a good idea.” Germany said statistical performance.

I think it’s very important for Novak Djokovic to pursue this plan. Other players are also showing that they want to take care. I think this is very important because it is very important for tennis.

“Of course I want to support this, because there is no income in this area, so many players will have problems.

“But a step further, players in the 100 or 150 rankings will have problems. Of course, we need this support.”

Open Buldon was canceled for the first time since World War II, and the French Open resumed in September.

However, Struff, who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year, questioned whether the French Open and even the US Open would continue.

“I am wondering if the French Open and the American Open could happen,” said Struff, who turned 30 on Saturday. I don’t know how long the travel restrictions will last.

“It should also be fair that all players from all countries can fly to all countries. And that’s not guaranteed. There will be tournaments at the national level. I think it’s very difficult internationally.

“Wi Buldon, of course, canceled the tournament early. This is the only tournament that has insurance for this.

“Other tournaments want to play at the end of the year and keep the tournament. This tournament is completely understandable, but I doubt the tournament will take place.”

More than 2.8 million coronavirus cases have been identified worldwide, and the number of deaths has exceeded 197,000.

