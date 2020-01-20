Corona virus spreads to Beijing as China confirms 139 new cases over the weekend

By Nectar Gan, CNN

(CNN) – China has reported 139 new cases of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus, including a third death when the outbreak spread beyond the city where the virus was first identified.

Beijing health officials confirmed two cases of the new corona virus on Monday, while authorities in Guangdong reported a case in Shenzhen – the authorities’ first confirmation that the mysterious virus has spread domestically beyond downtown Wuhan. According to authorities, all three patients are said to have visited Wuhan.

The Wuhan City Health Commission announced Monday that 136 new patients were diagnosed on Saturday and Sunday. Of these, one died from the aftermath of the virus, two were in critical condition and 33 were in serious condition, the authorities said.

The new cases, which will increase the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in China to 201, will be announced as the country prepares for Lunar New Year holidays later this week. During the holidays, hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country and overseas.

Another two cases were reported in Thailand and one in Japan. All cases have been linked to Wuhan.

Chinese scientists identified the pathogen on January 8 as a new strain of coronavirus in the same family of fatally severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Officials in China have linked the viral infections to a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan that has been closed since January 1 to prevent the disease from spreading further.

While the new virus had no death rates like SARS, which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 in a pandemic in Asia in 2002 and 2003, so little is known that health authorities are calling for vigilance.

