Corona Virus: Security Concerns Before Chinese New Year Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Officials from the city of San Francisco met three days before the Chinese New Year parade to discuss security measures and corona virus issues.

The Chairman of the Board, Norman Yee, commented on the fear of the new corona virus.

“Sometimes we scare, sometimes rightly so, but in this case, in the United States, in San Francisco, in the Bay Area, the cause of this fear is unfounded. At the moment, more people are hit by a car than actually catch it,” said Yee.

RELATED: Corona Virus Outbreak: Tracking the Latest Developments in Virus Infection in the United States

He went on to say that it was not correct that the Chinese were portrayed as a group associated with this outbreak. “Racism is contagious. Coronavirus is contagious, but we’re not as worried as we are in Wuhan, China,” said Yee.

Yee wanted to emphasize that people should come out and celebrate this weekend to support the community and honor the culture.

The director of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax said his department works around the clock and is in constant contact with the CDC. Dr. Colfax said his department is fully prepared for this rapidly changing situation.

“I think the most important thing to remember is that there is no new type of corona virus in San Francisco,” said Dr. Colfax. He advised people to take the usual precautions against flu, like washing your hands and coughing or sneezing in your sleeves.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Almost 200 American Evacuees Reach Travis Air Force Base

“There is no evidence that the general population wears masks,” said Dr. Colfax.

Regarding security, SFFD chief Jeanine Nicholson said she sees fires and injuries every year during the celebrations this weekend. She wants everyone to be safe.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto wants everyone to be safe. And his department stands side by side with other public security partners.

Mary Ellen Carroll, Executive Director of the Emergency Management Department, says her 911 dispatchers will be fully staffed. In an emergency, Carroll has employees who can communicate in any language. Simply specify the language you want to communicate in and the dispatchers will contact you.

More stories about corona virus can be found here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.