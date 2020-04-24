Corona Virus: Roy Keane is sympathetic to players’ pay cuts

Roy Keane is sympathetic to players in elite football clubs who have cut salaries amid the coronavirus epidemic.

As the seasons have been suspended during the global crisis, pressure is mounting to drop a portion of the players’ pay.

Major European teams, including Barcelona, ​​have agreed to the cuts – Lionel Messi and Co have agreed to a 70 per cent reduction – but Premier League negotiations are strategic.

At the beginning of April, England’s top flight league had proposed a 30 per cent cut, but the club held separate talks with their squads.

It was later reported that Arsenal had a 12.5 percent drop in wages, with Mesut Ozil among the three players who refused to pay their salaries, resulting in further criticism.

However, Premier League players led by Jordan Henderson have launched their own #PlayersTogether initiative to support health services.

Former Manchester United skipper Keane wants the players to donate money and cut back on money-laundering clubs.

“I’m not sure how I’ll handle it, but I have a lot of sympathy for the players,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Once again many players are criticized.

“The way I look at it right now – I’m probably talking about players in big clubs, with a lot of wealthy owners, a lot of pressure to cut salaries – and I’m not making a salary cut from anybody.

“I know there is pressure on the players, but it is nobody’s business that you do your wages. You take your wages. If you want to be decent, go ahead and do it.

“There are a lot of ulation hiccups out there – I don’t think anyone will believe what they read about what the players are doing, whether they take 10 percent or 15 percent.

“Over the last week or so, there have been a few statements from the Premier League’s closest clubs. They have taken 10 or 15 percent.

“But I don’t think any players will be under pressure from the clubs – especially the big clubs – to cut salaries.

“They signed a contract and I know everybody’s different and different personal details, but your contract with the club is a personal one.

“All players have to cut salaries. All players have to do this. I think this is vindicated. I think it’s the individual.

“If they want to stand up to guns and say, ‘Listen, when we get a billionaire in the background, I’m going to stick to my whole wage.’

“Do not succumb to any kind of pressure from the media to constantly lie about some players. All of this.

I’m really surprised at the number of people who think they can jump on the bandwagon by criticizing the players. It’s not anyone’s business.

“I’m talking about the best clubs out there, with really wealthy owners. Obviously, I have a lot of sympathy with the clubs in the lower leagues. You make sacrifices, of course.

“But the top players who have the money for the clubs should stick to your guns.”

