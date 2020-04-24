Corona virus: Rafa Nadal Academy, considering competition and Serena’s coach, Ultimate Tennis released

The ATP and WTA tour season is pending until July 13 due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 160,000 people worldwide.

However, after Malla’s Rafa Nadal Academy spoke with ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi to provide training facilities, the world can enjoy them. “

“Now tennis takes the backseat and most importantly everyone’s health, but if we could use the academy to help other professional players in the coming months, we would be happy if we could train and compete,” Nadal said in a Saturday statement.

“We don’t have any upcoming tournaments, but I think competition will help keep the game up when the tournament starts again.”

Likewise, Serena Williams director Patrick Mouratoglou announced on May 16 that fans will be starting the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) without attendance.

In a statement, fans said they could interact with the player in real time and hear every conversation between competitors and coaches.

“UTS can simply be an alternative to what already exists.

“This is a platform built to demonstrate the amazing talents, athleticism and personality of a wide range of tennis players. It offers a new and innovative approach to young tennis audiences and offers other ways to distribute money to players.”

The world’s 10th-largest David Goffin will play his father Alex at the opening game, playing UTS co-founder Alexi Popyrin.

