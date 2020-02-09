Corona virus is more deadly than SARS as the worldwide death toll reaches 813

According to recent figures, more people were killed by the new corona virus than in the 2003 SARS outbreak.

A total of 813 people died from this outbreak, compared to 774 killed by SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Both types of corona viruses are native to China, and virologists say they are genetically close.

The majority of deaths from the Wuhan corona virus outbreak are concentrated in mainland China, although there has been one death in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

Outside of China, the virus has spread to 24 countries.

France announced on Saturday that it would close two schools in the Alps after five British citizens, including a nine-year-old child, were confirmed to be ill in a French ski resort.

“This accumulation of cases in France shows how the coronavirus can spread indirectly to countries in China,” said Dr. Michael Head, senior researcher for global health at the University of Southampton.

“The French ski area will have citizens from numerous other countries there, which affects the possible forwarding.”

There are no confirmed cases in Ireland – although there have been Tests on 15 suspected cases Here.

Worldwide, more than 37,000 people are infected with corona viruses, almost all of them in China.

Source: European Center for Disease Prevention and Control

Thousands of people, including two Irish nationals, remain stranded on cruise ships docked in Japan and Hong Kong.

Although the number of deaths from the Wuhan virus has now exceeded the number of SARS deaths, the death rate for the Wuhan virus is lower.

The mortality rate for SARS was 9.6%, while around 2% of those infected with the Wuhan virus died.

New cases of infection fell on Saturday, the first drop since February 1, dropping below 3,000 to 2,656 cases.

There were 2,147 cases in Hubei Province.

Joseph Eisenberg, professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, said it was too early to say whether the epidemic had peaked due to the uncertainty in the number of cases.

“Even if the reported cases peak, we don’t know what will happen to the unreported cases,” he said. “This is particularly a problem in some rural areas.”

An international team led by the World Health Organization to investigate the outbreak will leave for China on Monday or Tuesday.

Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China on Saturday.

The area has refused to completely seal its border, but hopes the quarantine will keep travelers from the mainland.

China’s leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease, and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price spikes from panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and surrounding cities has been cut off.

Cities across the country have banned travel, and Beijing supermarkets require customers to register their personal information and measure their temperatures before they can enter.

Millions of people will return to major cities in China on Monday after the biggest holiday of the year.