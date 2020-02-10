Corona virus forces VW to postpone resumption of production in China

The Volkswagen Group will not resume production at its Chinese joint venture plants as the corona virus continues to affect economic activity.

SAIC Volkswagen Automotive will postpone production by 7 days to February 17 (except for a plant in Shanghai, which will resume operation on February 10), while the FAW Volkswagen plant in Tianjin will be closed until February 17 remains.

The German automaker initially blamed the limited travel options for its employees, stating that its supply chains were at an early stage of restart after production ceased at the end of last month due to the Chinese national holiday. However, these delays have been compounded by the spread of the corona virus, Autonews Europe reports.

Other automakers, such as Daimler and Ford, are also holding on to a February 10 restart plan for their Chinese production, while Honda will wait until February 13 to restart the three plants in Wuhan – last week the Japanese brand announced that they are not supplied with chain problems.

Meanwhile, Nissan is considering waiting until shortly after February 10 to restart production at its Dongfeng joint venture, while PSA’s three Wuhan plants (which operate alongside Dongfeng) will remain closed until February 14.

Toyota and BMW wait until February 16 and 17, respectively, before starting production again.

Last week, Fiat Chrysler said production at one of its European plants could also be impacted “within two to four weeks” while Hyundai was already forced to shut down production in South Korea because the virus disrupted its supply chain.